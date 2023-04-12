Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.04.2023
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
WKN: A2N6VM | ISIN: US75574U1016 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SZ
Frankfurt
13.04.23
08:03 Uhr
9,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.04.2023
44 Leser
Ready Capital Corporation: Ready Capital Crosses $10 Billion in Bridge Originations Since Launching its Bridge Platform in 2015

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation announced today that as of the first quarter of 2023, it exceeded $10 billion in bridge originations, comprising over 500 loans, since the launch of its bridge program in 2015.

"Since the inception of our bridge lending platform, we have provided certainty of execution for our clients," said David A. Cohen, Chief Production Officer. "Our success can be attributed to the breadth of our bridge lending products and our ability to quickly pivot with evolving market conditions, our ability to creatively structure loans to fit our clients' business plans, and our up-front credit process."

About Ready Capital Corporation
Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE:RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency, multifamily, investor, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 600 professionals nationwide.

Contact
Investor Relations
212-257-4666
InvestorRelations@readycapital.com

Media Relations
PR@readycapital.com

SOURCE Ready Capital Corporation


