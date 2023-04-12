Anzeige
12.04.2023 | 20:06
Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

LOGANSPORT, Ind., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 of $596,000 or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2022 of $783,000 or $1.28 per diluted share. The Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.45 per share in the first quarter of 2023.

Total loans were $160.6 million on March 31, 2023 compared to $159.2 million on December 31, 2022. Deposits were $209.3 million on March 31, 2023 compared to $216.7 million on December 31, 2022. Total assets on March 31, 2023 were $253.8 million compared to $255.0 million on December 31, 2022.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company's investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.



LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

03/31/2312/31/22
Total assets$253,820$255,048
Loans receivable, net160,583159,195
Allowance for loan losses2,9471,969
Cash and cash equivalents3,5316,753
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks3,0003,000
Securities available for sale73,14971,922
Federal Home Loan Bank and AGM stock3,1483,148
Deposits209,278216,675
Borrowings21,25116,000
Shareholders' equity21,32920,441
Shares O/S end of period609,431609,742
Nonperforming loans609646
Real estate owned--


Three months ended 03/31
20232022
Interest income
(including Logansport Investments, Inc.)$2,787$2,167
Interest expense844116
Net interest income1,9432,051
Provision for loan losses--
Net interest income after provision1,9432,051
Gain on sale of loans365
Total other income259235
General, admin. & other expense1,5391,459
Earnings before income taxes666892
Income tax expense70109
Net earnings$596$783
Basic earnings per share$0.98$1.28
Diluted earnings per share$0.10$1.28
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted609,431609,870



