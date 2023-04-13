The "WMX Europe 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

WMX Europe is the destination for post and parcel professionals looking to gain valuable insights into the global logistics industry. This year's conference, hosted by Eurora, is taking place in Tallinn and will focus on the global delivery market in today's uncertain times.

What is WMX Europe?

The World Mail Express Europe Conference (WMX Europe) is an international trade event for post and parcel professionals. The conference offers three days of keynote speeches, case studies, open discussions, and hours of free networking time. Join 200 senior executives in Tallinn and you will:

Connect with top post and parcel executives build the key relationships that will drive your business forward.

Get industry insights to transform your business learn the secrets to revolutionise your business and leverage potential new revenue streams.

Deliver sustainable success discover innovative new products that can streamline your business and deliver a better service to your customers.

Agenda:

The agenda for WMX Europe is designed to give international post and parcel executives the tools and techniques to build flexible, future-proof companies. This year's conference will tackle the following broad themes:

Last Mile Delivery

Cross Border Challenges

E-Commerce Efficiencies

Parcel Perspectives

Postal Perspectives

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c47xmv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005399/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900