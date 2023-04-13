Nanomerics Ltd: Nanomerics Announces Ocular Molecular Envelope Technology Patent Granted in Canada

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Nanomerics Ltd., a private speciality pharmaceutical company today announced that the Company had been granted patent protection in Canada for the ocular use of its Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) drug delivery system. The patent (CA2966592), granted by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office joins other similar patents granted in multiple territories and takes Nanomerics' patent protection of its ocular franchise, in Canada, to 2035.

Nanomerics' MET enables the efficient delivery of drugs to the front and back of the eye using transparent and oil-free eye drops. Nanomerics' MET is a non-irritant delivery system for hydrophobic and polyanionic drugs and, crucially, the technology is also an ocular penetration enhancer. The technology delivers up to 18 fold higher drug levels to the ocular surface tissues when compared to eye drop suspensions, with no detectable plasma exposure. This allows a lower drug concentration to be used in Nanomerics' eye drops and provides an additional safety benefit. In preclinical rabbit models, Nanomerics' MET also enables the delivery of therapeutic levels of active pharmaceutical ingredients to the retina, using eye drops.

Nanomerics' MET has been used to formulate eye drops such as: OC134, indicated for severe allergic eye disease and OC137, indicated for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Nanomerics is currently executing an OC134 Phase I clinical trial project. The conclusion of trial will transform the company to a clinical stage company and enable Nanomerics' MET to be used for a variety of ophthalmic active pharmaceutical ingredients. Positive results from this clinical study will allow the company to fully exploit Nanomerics' MET and deliver the potential benefits of this technology to patients with ocular conditions. Nanomerics has a pipeline of ophthalmic medicine candidates.

Nanomerics' MET also underpins a number of Nanomerics' central nervous system assets. Noteworthy among these is Envelta, a nasal spray powder, which is being developed as a pain therapeutic. Envelta has been out-licensed by Nanomerics to Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX). Envelta is being developed by Virpax Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Nanomerics also has other collaborations with companies aiming to develop central nervous system assets using its MET.

Nanomerics is based in state of the art laboratories in North London. Nanomerics' Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu, says, "we are delighted with the granting of this patent in a key commercial territory and look forward to generating clinical results for the benefit of ophthalmology patients."

About Nanomerics

Nanomerics Ltd is a speciality pharmaceutical company based in London, UK. Nanomerics was founded to commercialise its biocompatible polymer technologies for drug delivery and other applications. Nanomerics' proprietary technology is based on world leading know-how and scientific leadership in polymer nanotechnology. Nanomerics creates uniquely differentiated, patented pharmaceutical assets, underpinned by high quality science.? For example, the company's Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) is a unique patented biocompatible polymer that delivers a step change in target tissue bioavailability. The founding scientists, Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu and Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein developed the technology at the Universities of Strathclyde and Glasgow and, latterly at the UCL School of Pharmacy. Pharmaceutical product candidates in development include the eye drops: OC134 for the treatment of moderate to severe allergic conjunctivitis and OC137 for the treatment of retinal diseases. Additionally, a number of pharmaceutical product candidates have already been out-licensed by Nanomerics to Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRPX), e.g. Envelta, which is being developed as a pain therapeutic, AnQlar, being developed as an anti-viral nasal spray and NobrXiol, in development for the treatment of epilepsy. For more information please visit www.nanomerics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Nanomerics cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Nanomerics takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Name: Pedro Margarido

Company: Nanomerics ltd

Email: businessdevelopment@nanomerics.com

Contact: +44 2045585366

SOURCE: Nanomerics Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749021/Nanomerics-Announces-Ocular-Molecular-Envelope-Technology-MET-Patent-Granted-in-Canada