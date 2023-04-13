Diageo PLC Announces Intention to Delist from Euronext Paris and Dublin

DIAGEO PLC ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SEEK VOLUNTARY DELISTINGS FROM EURONEXT PARIS AND EURONEXT DUBLIN

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Today, Diageo plc ("Diageo") announces that it intends to submit applications for the delisting of its ordinary shares (ISIN: GB0002374006) from each of Euronext Paris and Euronext Dublin.

The decision by Diageo to delist was taken following a review of the trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements related to its listings on Euronext Paris and Euronext Dublin.

The delisting of Diageo's ordinary shares from Euronext Paris is subject to the approval of the board of directors of Euronext Paris and the delisting of Diageo's ordinary shares from Euronext Dublin is subject to the approval of Euronext Dublin. The delistings will not have any impact on Diageo's day-to-day operations in France or Ireland.

It is anticipated that Diageo's delisting from Euronext Paris will take effect on or around 26 May 2023 and that Diageo's delisting from Euronext Dublin will take effect on or around 30 May 2023, subject to the approval of Euronext Paris and Euronext Dublin respectively.

Diageo's listings on the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) will not be impacted by the delistings from Euronext Paris and Euronext Dublin.

Investors whose shares are listed on Euronext Paris or Euronext Dublin are encouraged to consult with their own investment advisers as to how the delistings may affect them. Additional information about the delistings can also be found on Diageo's website at www.diageo.com.

Further announcements will be made in due course as required.

Enquiries:

Media relations

Diageo Global Press Office +44 (0) 7803 856 200

press@diageo.com Investor relations Investor.relations@diageo.com Durga Doraisamy +44 (0) 7902 126906 Andrew Ryan +44 (0) 7803 854842

