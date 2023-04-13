Quinyx is Set to Redefine How Organizations Manage Their Frontline With Its All-in-One Frontline Platform

Quinyx has introduced the first phase of its All-in-one Frontline Platform. The platform addresses the increasing demand from organizations for a single partner who can provide a one-stop-shop solution for frontline engagement and performance.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Quinyx, a fast-growing thought leader in the workforce management (WFM) market, has introduced the first phase of its All-in-one Frontline Platform. Quinyx believes this represents a breakthrough for the WFM industry and addresses the increasing demand from organizations for a single partner who can provide a one-stop-shop solution for frontline engagement and performance.

By acquiring Widget Brain (2020), a pioneer in AI-driven scheduling automation, and Concrete Platform (2022), a market-leading task and employee engagement platform, Quinyx has taken a key step in delivering the first all-in-one platform that will change the game for how organizations manage their workforce. Poised to empower frontline employees and streamline operations, the platform intends to deliver a comprehensive solution that improves business outcomes and the employee experience.

The Great Unifier: "When and Where" now with "What and When."

At headquarter level, the platform will allow organizations to easily optimize their businesses, manage their workforce, and engage frontline employees. Quinyx automates the scheduling process to meet business demand, freeing managers' time to manage teams - enhancing both the customer and employee experience. Frontline employees will have greater visibility and autonomy over their work-life through an app that streamlines not just schedule management, shift swapping, communication, and feedback, but also the work they need to do, the necessary learning to perform that work, and live communication to help them in the field - a truly "all-in-one platform."

Erik Fjellborg, CEO of Quinyx, said, "Most organizations use an average of four different software applications to manage their frontline workers. While investing in technology to enable and empower frontline employees is beneficial for all - we have reached a point where many organizations find it impossible to manage their different, siloed platforms and are often unable to get a complete picture of their workforce management needs."

Closing the Gap

The failure to provide frontline workers with the necessary technology has created a significant disconnect between the employees and the organization that employs them. A recent study by Microsoft found that over 60 percent say their company could do more to prioritize culture and communication from the top. This divide holds back productivity and efficiency, leading to disengagement and high turnover rates. The same study of 9,600 frontline workers found that work-life balance and flexibility were two of the top three reasons for considering a job change. Organizations must prioritize their frontline workers' needs, provide them with the tools to enable greater flexibility, and involve them in decision-making to bridge the gap and improve employee experience and productivity.

Tristan Rogers, Chief Strategy Officer at Quinyx, noted, "Some WFM vendors have been able to reach the frontline workers with an app to help them manage their shifts. But organizations need so much more than that. They need to reach the frontline worker on a number of fronts, but they need to do that compliantly and with respect for their team's time away from work. Quinyx has worked that out, and our 'all-in-one' approach represents a new level of value in workforce empowerment and productivity."

Who are frontline workers?

Frontline employees are the unsung heroes of the business world who bring the hustle and grind to the forefront. They are the rockstars who face the heat, serve with a smile, and make things happen when the going gets tough. They are the company's heart and soul, putting their blood, sweat, and tears into delivering top-notch customer service and keeping things running smoothly. From the checkout counter to the distribution centers, they are the ones who make the magic happen.

Quinyx, a leader in workforce management solutions, elevates how frontline worker-reliant organizations optimize their businesses, manage their workforce, and engage their frontline employees. With an international footprint, Quinyx supports millions of users in an extensive range of clients such as Indigo, Swarovski, Starbucks, Kendra Scott, Calvin Klein, Bath & Body Works, Rituals, Victoria's Secret, and Tory Burch.

