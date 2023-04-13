Anzeige
13.04.2023
Kaufman & Broad SA: Availability of the preparatory documents for the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of May 4, 2023

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 4, 2023 13-Apr-2023 / 12:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

Paris, April 13, 2023

AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 4, 2023

The shareholders of KAUFMAN & BROAD SA are invited to attend the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on:

May 4, 2023 at 9 h00

At the company's registered office

17, Quai du Président Paul Doumer in Courbevoie

The prior notice (avis de réunion) including the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the BALO on March 27, 2023 and the notice of meeting (avis de convocation) will be published in the BALO on April 17, 2023 as well as on the website www.actu-juridique.fr on April 17, 2023. The terms of participation and voting at this meeting are set out in these two notices.

The documents and preparatory information relating to this meeting are available to shareholders and can be consulted on the Company's website at www.kaufmanbroad.fr in the section "shareholders' meeting", in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 

Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press relations 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
For more than 50 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family 
homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. 
As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban 
projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability 
and the strength of its brand. 
Let us create a more virtuous city together. 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2023 with the Autorité des marchés financiers 
(the "AMF") under number D.23-0210. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad 
(www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as 
the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 
of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect 
on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the 
market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell 
or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

