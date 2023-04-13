DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 4, 2023

Press release

Paris, April 13, 2023

AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 4, 2023

The shareholders of KAUFMAN & BROAD SA are invited to attend the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on:

May 4, 2023 at 9 h00

At the company's registered office

17, Quai du Président Paul Doumer in Courbevoie

The prior notice (avis de réunion) including the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the BALO on March 27, 2023 and the notice of meeting (avis de convocation) will be published in the BALO on April 17, 2023 as well as on the website www.actu-juridique.fr on April 17, 2023. The terms of participation and voting at this meeting are set out in these two notices.

The documents and preparatory information relating to this meeting are available to shareholders and can be consulted on the Company's website at www.kaufmanbroad.fr in the section "shareholders' meeting", in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

About KAUFMAN & BROAD For more than 50 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability and the strength of its brand.

