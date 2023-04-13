London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2023) - Reuters Events is hosting a high-level webinar discussion on April 20th at 11am CET focused on how we can 'Deliver a Safe Transition Towards Autonomous Vehicles'.

Reality has helped re-evaluate our expectations of autonomous vehicles. Only a few years ago, there were conversations surrounding the concern of self-driving cars being 'just around the corner' but the industry has found that there is a transition to observe. Although the end goal will deliver improved safety, there are obstacles to overcome and adjustments to be made for automakers, suppliers and consumers.

Hear from executives of Cruise, Motional and Toyota for what is sure to be a must-listen webinar.

Sign up for this free session on April 20th at 11am CET now.

You will learn from:

Nick Sitarksi, Vice President of Integrated Vehicle Systems , Toyota North America

, Balajee Kannan, Vice President of Autonomy , Motional

, Louise Zhang, Vice President of Safety Engineering , Cruise

, Moderator: Tina M Williams, Policy and Program Manager, ITS America

Register now to listen in live or receive the recordings: Deliver a Safe Transition Towards Autonomous Vehicles (reutersevents.com)

Hear from leaders in the industry about the key factors in ensuring a successful journey towards the large-scale deployment of autonomous vehicles.

How software and technology can be leveraged to boost safety and performance?

The role of data to optimize the vehicle's speed, power and ability to create safe driving conditions as well as recognize potential crash locations.

ADAS must evolve alongside the technology to ensure optimal results. It must have the ability to embrace future innovation and advancements in technology.

Unable to join us live? Not to worry, register for free here and we will send you the recordings after

Best,

Nabil

Nabil Awan

Project Director

Automotive

Reuters Events

nabil.awan@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162254