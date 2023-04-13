GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: Complexity Gaming, A Gamesquare Company, and U.S. Army Partner for Fifth Year of Multi-Title Esports Competition

Soldier Showdown 5 Offers Recreational Team Building Opportunities for Active-Duty Service Members Through Gaming

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare company ("GameSquare", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), today announced the return of Soldier Showdown, a multi-title, cross-platform esports tournament for active-duty U.S. service members, for its fifth edition. As part of a partnership extension with the U.S. Army Installation Management Command's Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (U.S. Army MWR), the Soldier Showdown series reinforces the power of gaming to build camaraderie among U.S. Army soldiers.

"Over the last four installments of the Soldier Showdown, we have seen how friendly competition and community building can strengthen the bonds among our servicemen and women," said Justin Kenna, CEO, GameSquare. "We're incredibly proud of our continued collaboration with the U.S. Army and are looking forward to expanding our partnership to make a positive impact on those who serve."

Kicking off May 6, 2023, Soldier Showdown 5 will offer active duty U.S. Army personnel an opportunity to compete head-to-head in a trio of popular game titles across three months - Multiversus in May, Rocket League in July, and Call of Duty: Warzone in September. Top-ranked players in each title will advance to the live finals at Complexity's headquarters, the Lenovo Legion Esports Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, in November 2023.

"Gaming has always been an amazing way to connect with people all over the world, but its power to build morale and strengthen bonds within the U.S. Army is especially noteworthy," said SSG Cody Mackall, U.S. Army Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers representative. "Soldier Showdown is a favorite amongst our Soldiers, and we are thrilled to renew our partnership with Complexity to help create even more opportunities for our Soldiers to compete and forge a closer connection with one another. The Soldier Showdown Series is a perfect way to demonstrate our commitment to the 'Be All You Can Be' Army campaign!"

Soldier Showdown 5 is part of Complexity and the U.S. Army's long-standing partnership. Now in its fifth year, the tournament series highlights the pair's commitment to fostering teamwork and camaraderie through gaming. New to this year's partnership, Complexity will utilize market leading analytics tool, Stream Hatchet, to measure the performance of the competition. With the addition of new tools and the return of the finals to the Lenovo Legion Esports Center after a two-year hiatus, Complexity anticipates that participation in Soldier Showdown 5 will increase compared to previous years.

Registration is now open exclusively for active-duty U.S. Army soldiers, Army National Guard, Army Reserve, and active duty military stationed on Army joint bases at www.armymwr.com/esports. Weekly matchups will be streamed on Army Entertainment's official Twitch channel.

* No Official U.S. Army Endorsement of Partners and Sponsors Implied

About Complexity Gaming

Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare company, is one of North America's longest-standing esports organizations. Complexity's esports teams have won more than 140 championships in nearly 30 game titles over its 15+ year history. Staunchly committed to passion, professionalism, and a player-first mentality, Complexity has been continuously recognized as a global leader in modern esports. For more information on Complexity, visit http://Complexity.gg and follow the organization on Twitch, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About GameSquare

GameSquare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) (TSXV:GAME) is a vertically integrated, international digital media, entertainment and technology company, which leverages an audience of over 290 million followers. GameSquare's leading audience and platform enables global brands to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. GameSquare's end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA., Cut+Sew (Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA, Complexity Gaming, a leading esports organization operating in the United States, Fourth Frame Studios, a multidisciplinary creative production studio, Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business, Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, leader in live gaming and esports streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform. For more information, please visit www.gamesquare.com.

About the U.S. Army Installation Management Command:

We are "The Army's Home." Army installations require the same types of programs and services found in any small city. IMCOM manages the day-to-day operations of our Army communities such as emergency response teams, housing, utilities and maintenance, parks and recreation and childcare. Our professional workforce strives to deliver on the commitment to honor the sacrifice and service of military Families, while enabling readiness for a self-reliant and globally responsive all-volunteer Army.

To learn more, visit www.army.mil/imcom.

