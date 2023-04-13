Australia's biggest electricity "gen-tailer" AGL is one step closer to energising its 250 MW/250 MWh grid-scale battery at South Australia's Torrens Island after receiving the tick of approval from the Australian Energy Market Operator.From pv magazine Australia AGL's $180 million Torrens Island battery energy storage system is approaching commercial operation with South Australia's electricity transmission network owner ElectraNet confirming it has executed the transmission connection agreement following the approval of performance standards by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...