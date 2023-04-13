New Technology Provides Cutting Edge Visualization, Ergonomic Positioning and Efficient Workflow

Bausch Lomb, a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, and Heidelberg Engineering, today announced the introduction of the SeeLuma Fully Digital Surgical Visualization Platform, which provides ophthalmic surgeons with a new level of visualization compared to optical, hybrid and retrofitted microscopes. Developed to facilitate even the most complex surgical procedures, SeeLuma will be introduced in the United States and Western Europe this month with additional countries to follow.

"As part of our broader mission, Bausch Lomb aims to provide ophthalmic surgeons around the world with innovative visualization and intraoperative diagnostic technologies that enhance the surgical experience to ultimately help deliver better patient outcomes," said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Surgical and Vision Care, Bausch Lomb. "The launch of SeeLuma is an important milestone on this journey, as it will serve as one of the key foundations for our future image-guided surgical applications."

SeeLuma features include a heads-up 3D monitor, multiple digital display options and an intuitive interface that contribute to excellent visualization, ergonomics, smooth workflow and an immersive educational experience.

"SeeLuma addresses several challenges that many surgeons often struggle with when using surgical microscopes that are currently available," said Siegfried Priglinger, professor, director and chairman, University Eye Hospital of the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität, Munich, Germany. "Having access to a platform that offers cutting edge visualization, efficient workflow and ergonomics, and educational features has the potential to really change the landscape and ultimately deliver tremendous benefits for current and future generations of surgeons, as well as their practices and patients."

Premium Image Quality Enhances Visualization

SeeLuma offers high quality images as it relates to depth of field, color reproduction and contrast and resolution, helping surgeons tackle complicated surgical cases with confidence and ease. The platform also facilitates 3D heads-up surgery using next-generation 3D 55" and 31" 4K monitors, as well as unique digital binoculars. In addition, embedded functions allow the user to highlight and enhance anatomical landmarks to better distinguish anatomical features.

Multiple Digital Display Options Support Ergonomic Positioning

SeeLuma is the only microscope with multiple digital display options that enables surgeons to operate ergonomically. The C-shaped suspension arm enables surgeons to view the 55" or 31" 3D 4K monitor straight ahead of them. The digital binoculars are mounted onto a separate suspension arm and allow surgeons to take on an ergonomic posture and work with ease. Surgeons can maintain proper head and neck posture even while working with a tilted microscope camera head.

Intuitive Interface Facilitates Efficient Workflow

SeeLuma provides an intuitive interface with comprehensive settings. Key system functionality can be controlled either by nurses or directly by the operating surgeon using the on-screen menu via the foot switch. System parameters, such as zoom and focus speed, white balance, image inversion and foot control layouts, are automatically adapted to surgical steps. In addition, the user interface enables quick access to system functionality in an intuitive way similar to that of personal computers or mobile phones.

Interactive Platform Provides Immersive Educational Experience

SeeLuma helps ensure that all stakeholders, including those in and outside the operating room (OR), can participate in the procedure in an immersive way. Surgeons can connect multiple wireless displays simultaneously, allowing trainees and stakeholders to follow and anticipate surgical steps as they occur while in the OR and/or at a remote location. Surgeons can engage the platform's Assist Mode to send and receive real-time support via touch screen interface and make annotations or notes on the surgical image, which helps enable collaboration and learning during live surgery events.

"For more than a decade, our Munich Surgical Imaging division, has been collaborating with physicians to develop surgeon-centered solutions that offer premium visualization and comfort to enhance their surgical experience," said Kfir Azoulay, head of Corporate Strategy, Heidelberg Engineering, and managing director, Munich Surgical Imaging (MSI). "Utilizing MSI's digital microscopy and image-guided applications expertise, coupled with Bausch Lomb's long-standing leadership and innovation in ophthalmology, the new SeeLuma platform will help address the increasing demand for innovative digital microscopy solutions by providing surgeons with outstanding imaging capabilities, ergonomics and digital tools to tackle even the most complex ophthalmic surgical cases."

About Heidelberg Engineering and Munich Surgical Imaging

Heidelberg Engineering is global leader in the field of diagnostic imaging and healthcare IT solutions for ophthalmology. Munich Surgical Imaging (MSI) a wholly owned subsidiary of Heidelberg Engineering is a technological pioneer in the field of digital microscopy and image-guided applications. MSI's first surgical platform in the field of ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) has received accolades from surgeons on key parameters, such as outstanding natural 3D image quality and blending of 3D image with preoperative data. MSI's state-of-the-art OCT technology is powered by Heidelberg Engineering. For more information, visit https://www.heidelbergengineering.com/ or https://www.munichimaging.com/.

About Bausch Lomb

Bausch Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Lomb's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Lomb, including but not limited to its project development timelines, launches and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

