Devtech, a leader in digital innovation services for emerging and Fortune 1000 businesses, is pleased to announce the promotion of its long-term HR director Jelena Suboticki Berar to Vice President of its People and Culture organization, effective immediately. The move highlights Devtech's commitment to fostering a people-centric culture, elevating the employee experience.

Jelena Suboticki Berar, Vice President of People and Culture, Devtech (Photo: Business Wire)

In her new role, Suboticki Berar will oversee all aspects of Devtech's global people and talent strategy, encompassing culture, talent acquisition, learning and development, employee retention and experience, performance management, compensation and benefits, and people operations. Her expertise and dedication will be instrumental in Devtech's strategic efforts to create an environment that enables and encourages autonomy, mastery, and purpose for its people.

"Jelena is a trusted and talented colleague who continuously raises the bar around creating a diverse, inclusive, and people-centric culture," said Milovan Milic, founder and CEO of Devtech. "Creating such an environment is critical to attract and retain top talent, foster creativity and innovation, and enhance employee productivity. I am delighted that Jelena is in this role."

"Paying special attention to our culture, employee experience, inclusivity, learning, and development is of utmost importance, especially in a global company that is constantly expanding its focus on its people," said Jelena Suboticki Berar, Vice President of People and Culture. "As Devtech has doubled in size in a short time, it is increasingly important that we balance insights from data and analytics with keeping strong human connections. I am delighted to take on this challenge."

Jelena has been an integral part of Devtech's leadership team for four years, during which she built the HR function from a two-person to a 12-person multidisciplinary team today. She has led transformational initiatives that have made significant impacts across the organization. With her background in corporate learning and development and extensive experience across various industries, Jelena is well-equipped to lead Devtech's people and culture efforts.

About Devtech

Devtech is a global digital innovation services company that helps emerging and Fortune 1000 businesses transform, scale, and disrupt their industries through next-generation digital and cloud technologies. The company combines deep cloud domain knowledge with expertise in software product engineering, user experience, and creative design-to deliver end-to-end solutions that drive desired business outcomes.

