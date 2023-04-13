TrendForce has ranked the top six module manufacturers by shipment volume in 2022, with Longi topping the list, followed by Trina Solar and JinkoSolar. JA Solar, Canadian Solar, and Risen Energy rounded out the top six, in a year dominated by large-format modules.TrendForce says in a new report that the top six module manufacturers in 2022 shipped around 205 GW to 211 GW of PV panels, accounting for 76% to 78% of 270 GW of module demand last year. All of the main manufacturers are based in China. Longi Solar took the first spot with 45 GW to 47 GW, followed by Trina Solar with around 43 GW and ...

