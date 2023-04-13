Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Announces Appointment of Nadine Hatto to GigFire Advisory Board

Solidifies Key WISP Relationship for Collaborative Expansion in the 60 GHz Wireless Access Market

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology for 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, is pleased to announce that Nadine Hatto, has joined the Advisory Board of GigFire, a leading wireless internet service provider (WISP) in the Midwestern United States.

In addition to possessing extensive telecommunications industry knowledge and expertise, Dr. Hatto's appointment to the Advisory Board further strengthens the relationship between GigFire and Peraso. GigFire is focused on expanding into new markets and offering rural customers 1-gigabit connectivity at very competitive pricing by leveraging 60GHz fixed wireless access (FWA) equipment, which incorporates Peraso's mmWave technology.

"We are excited to welcome Nadine to GigFire's Advisory Board," said Corey Hauer, GigFire Founder and CEO. "Nadine's telecommunications background and experience at exceptional companies like Peraso make her a valuable addition. As we continue to expand into new markets, it is crucial that we establish relationships with key suppliers like Peraso that facilitate a direct line of communication between the service provider and the developer of the core enabling technology. We look forward to Nadine's insight and contributions, as we continue advancing our vision to offer Gig internet to every community."

Peraso has been a pioneer of high-performance, mmWave phased array solutions for more than a decade. The Company's fully integrated, unlicensed 60 GHz solutions play a pivotal role in the FWA market, as demand for this technology amongst WISPs continues to grow. Dr. Hatto's Advisory Board appointment enables strategic collaboration for addressing real-time technology challenges and opportunities.

"Nadine's appointment is a strong endorsement of Peraso as the premier 60 GHz silicon supplier in the FWA market," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "Our field-proven technology serves as a crucial solution to WISPs targeting the FWA market, and we look forward to further extending our relationship with GigFire."

With more than 20 years of experience in the wireless industry, Dr. Hatto brings a wealth of telecommunications expertise to GigFire's Advisory Board. She currently serves as senior director of product marketing at Peraso. Previously, she served as director of technical marketing at Blu Wireless Technology. Dr. Hatto holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Bristol, a Master of Business Administration from Cardiff University, and a Doctorate of Chemistry from the University of Bristol.

In addition to her professional background and education, Dr. Hatto also served as the former vice chair of the Wi-Fi Alliance 60 GHz Technical Task Group.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

###

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact

Mark Lunsford

CRO

+1-408-835-5500

mlunsford@perasoinc.com

www.perasoinc.com

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748922/Peraso-Announces-Appointment-of-Nadine-Hatto-to-GigFire-Advisory-Board