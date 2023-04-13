Chinese manufacturer Projoy is selling a new microinverter with maximum power point tracking (MPPT) and power outputs ranging from 2.2 kW to 3 kW. The smallest version can can connect between four and eight solar panels, while the largest can link seven to eight modules.Projoy Electric has released a new microinverter line with an MPPT efficiency of 99.9%. "The new inverter series is suitable for rooftop PV systems with a capacity of up to 100 kW," Asia-Pacific Sales Director Elvis Cui told pv magazine. "The device is slightly more expensive than common microinverters, but it results in lower ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...