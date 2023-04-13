CERN and Fermilab will use AlmaLinux for scientific computing, and many experiments will use AlmaLinux in their universities and other member institutions

CERN to become a member of AlmaLinux OS Foundation

The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open-source CentOS alternative AlmaLinux, has announced that CERN, the European Laboratory for Particle Physics, located near Geneva, Switzerland, and Fermilab, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, based in Illinois in the United States, will offer AlmaLinux as one of the standard Linux distributions for experiments at their facilities.

AlmaLinux offers extended architecture support, rapid release cycle, upstream community contributions, and support for security advisory metadata. In testing at CERN, AlmaLinux was demonstrated to be fully compatible with upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).

"We look forward to working with AlmaLinux to help support our Linux platform needs. AlmaLinux's professionalism and strong ties with the broader RHEL community have given us confidence for the future," said Alex Iribarren, Tech Lead of the Linux Platform Engineering Team at CERN. "Having a stable, reliable platform in place is vital for helping researchers at the experiments focus on their groundbreaking scientific research."

"By offering AlmaLinux as our Linux platform, our researchers and collaborators will benefit from the reliability and support of this open-source rebuild distribution, enabling them to focus on science," said Margaret Votava, Director of the Scientific Computing Systems and Services Division at Fermilab.

As part of the decision, CERN will be joining the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, as well as a number of individuals from CERN having already joined the foundation. New members have a voice in the direction of AlmaLinux and can vote for and be voted into the Board of Directors by other members.

"From its genesis our mission was to build a platform, and more importantly a community, to help others achieve and innovate, because we believe in the power of open source. This is a monumental step forward, a huge vote of confidence for AlmaLinux., We are looking forward to welcoming CERN as a member of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation," said Jack Aboutboul, Community Manager at AlmaLinux and AlmaLinux OS Foundation member. "It's amazing to think that AlmaLinux will be helping to unlock the secrets of the universe."

Types of membership include project contributors, mirror maintainers/sponsors and service providers to the community, as well as official sponsors for the project. To join the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, see: https://almalinux.org/foundation/members/

AlmaLinux has millions of downloads from a network of over 250 mirrors worldwide, and powers projects by US government agencies, CERN scientific experiments, business applications across a wide range of enterprises as well software development at GitLab and the web hosting industry. AlmaLinux has millions of docker pulls, and availability on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle OCI, and others. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation's members help support the rapid development of AlmaLinux and include AMD, CloudFest, CloudLinux, and Codenotary. AlmaLinux is adopted and supported by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects, including VMware, GitLab, Tenable and more. For more information see https://almalinux.org.

About AlmaLinux

AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution. It is focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. It is 1:1 binary compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS. The AlmaLinux OS is governed by The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, which is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.

Red Hat, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

