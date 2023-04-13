The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 12 April 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 12 April 2023 93.97p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 92.72p per ordinary share







13 April 2023



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45