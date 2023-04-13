Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2023) - Canada Lands Company Limited, a self-financing federal Crown corporation that specializes in real estate development and attractions management, is pleased to announce that the Government of Canada has appointed Stéphan Déry (he/him) as President and Chief Executive Officer for a term of four years effective April 12, 2023.

Mr. Déry comes to Canada Lands Company from the Government of Canada where he most recently served as Assistant Deputy Minister of Real Property Services at Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), an organization with more than 4,000 employees. In this role, Mr. Déry was responsible for the delivery of the entire suite of real property services to federal departments and agencies. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Déry was Chief Executive Officer for the Translation Bureau and PSPC's Regional Director General for the Atlantic Region.

Over his 30-year career in the public service, he also held several other executive positions in the areas of real property, acquisitions and corporate services within Public Services and Procurement Canada and at Library and Archives Canada. Having worked in public sector real property for much of his career, Stéphan has strong ties in the community both internationally and nationally. He is currently the president of The Workplace Network and a board member of the Canadian Green Building Council.

"We are pleased to welcome Stéphan to Canada Lands Company. His depth of expertise and knowledge will serve our organization well as we continue to work in the best interest of our shareholder, the Government of Canada and Canadians," said Kaye Melliship, Chair of Canada Lands Company Limited. "The Board of Directors is looking forward to working with Stéphan on advancing the company's strategic plan."

Canada Lands' new strategic plan sets an ambitious agenda for the growth of the real estate and attractions operations while being a workplace of choice. These strategic directions flow from and amplify the company's values to operate in a financially self-sustainable manner, addressing climate change and making a social impact across the country.

"I am very excited to be part of the Canada Lands Company team; the company has an impressive track record and I look forward to contributing to its success," Stéphan Déry, President and CEO, Canada Lands Company Limited.

Canada Lands' vision is to be the Government of Canada's principal real property agency that is dedicated to developing great Canadian communities and acting as a premier owner and manager of select uniquely Canadian attractions.







About Canada Lands Company

Canada Lands Company is a self-financing federal Crown corporation that specializes in real estate development and attractions management. Since 1995, Canada Lands has enriched Canadian communities and experiences by embracing the full potential of the properties it owns and operates. Canada Lands is a leader in attractions management with its operations of the CN Tower and Downsview Park in Toronto, the Old Port of Montréal and the Montréal Science Centre. Canada Lands Company strives to enhance economic, social and environmental value for Canadians. It has delivered more than $1.2 billion in economic benefits to Canada since inception. https://www.clc-sic.ca/

