EY announces alliance with Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division to help build supply chain technology strategies and service offerings

Provides foundation for digital innovation in asset-intensive industries through EAM and APM solutions

Supports broad agendas of EAM and APM technology and related business disciplines through core competencies

Monitors, tracks and extracts value from assets while mitigating risks such as operational downtime and unplanned costs

LONDON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division (Hexagon), a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to offer digital transformation and cloud migration strategies that include enterprise asset management (EAM) and asset performance management (APM) technologies through innovation and solution expertise.





Given the fast-paced and ever-changing nature of technology, business operations are continuously challenged to adapt and better manage their assets. The EY-Hexagon Alliance leverages EAM and APM service offerings for clients who are seeking to address asset-related business challenges and pain points.

Combining Hexagon's EAM solution, built in and for the cloud as a SaaS offering, and the capabilities and services of EY US' Technology Consulting, this Alliance unites technological competencies in sustainability, cyber, digital twin, supply chain and manufacturing execution systems. Furthermore, to complement digital transformations and cloud modernization efforts, service offerings will also include installation and upgrade support, as well as assessments and digital enablement to help sustain digital realities and enable autonomous futures.

Gaurav Malhotra, EY-Hexagon Alliance Leader, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"Strengthening and expanding the EY supply chain technology services, this alliance with Hexagon will support improved digital transformation results for our clients and the EY cross-sector and cross-platform growth strategy. This Alliance will establish EY technical and resource competencies around Hexagon's revolutionary Smart Digital Reality and allow us to partner with Hexagon on digital innovation solutions."

Mark Carrigan, Hexagon ALI's Senior Vice President, Global Sales Excellence, says:

"Hexagon sees this alliance relationship with EY US as a key enabler for Hexagon's clients to unlock the smart digital reality vision. For over a decade, EY US has provided many asset-intensive organizations with successful EAM implementations and advanced asset management strategic services. Furthermore, EY US' experience supporting successful business transformations, leadership in climate change and sustainability, and commitment to invest in and support joint innovation and innovative experiences provides a strong lever to enable Hexagon and EY US clients realize their desired business outcomes and position themselves for the autonomous future."

Hexagon is the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. Our solutions free our customers to harness the rapidly increasing amounts of data, putting it to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector and mobility applications.

Hexagon's strategy targets the rapidly widening gap between the enormous amounts of data being created and the world's ability to harness it. For more than a decade, literally billions of 'things' - sensors and devices - are being connected to the internet. Our unique approach is to create value by freeing our customers to actually use all this data - to put it to work in new, world-changing ways. Learn more at https://www.hexagon.com/.

