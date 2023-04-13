Anzeige
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
WKN: A2PUZ3 | ISIN: US92556H2067 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VVB
Tradegate
13.04.23
15:36 Uhr
19,890 Euro
-0,265
-1,31 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,04520,10016:04
20,04020,10516:04
13.04.2023
Paramount: Generation Change's Hands Off Presents: Heather Fisher

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Generation Change (GenChange) is an audience-inspired, audience-led initiative at Paramount designed to elevate and empower young people who are driving change around the world. Generation Change creates tailored programming in collaboration with our brands and markets by young agents of change who are passionate about improving their communities.

In direct response to some of the overt transgressive and oppressive acts endured by women in recent times, GenChange is producing a new digital campaign focusing in on the ways society polices the bodies of women for Women's History Month. The campaign titled, "Hands Off [my body, my rights, my future, my choice] includes a video series, PSAs, and a short documentary profiling gender equality change-makers based in the UK.

Watch the featured video for a showcase of Hands Off! The video series aims to give women a spotlight for sharing personal stories of how they have had to navigate societal pressures. Former England rugby player Heather Fisher bravely shares how society 'questions' her womanhood because of her physique and alopecia and highlights the importance of being kinder and considerate to each other.

As part of GenChange's commitment to provide resources and platforms, the campaign encouraged conversation amongst audiences using the IWD EmbraceEquity hashtag and signposted people to helplines for information. Additionally, in partnership with our change makers, this campaign will promote local (to the U.K.) organizations for those seeking resources for themselves or others. If you have been affected by any of the issues raised, please visit mtv.co.uk/helpline

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749049/Generation-Changes-Hands-Off-Presents-Heather-Fisher

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
