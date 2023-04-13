Otis Worldwide: Otis, China Soong Ching Ling Foundation Partner to Further STEM Learning

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) and the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation (CSCLF) recently announced a partnership to advance career prospects for girls and women in China by supporting education and innovation related to STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering, Math.

Otis and CSCLF, a highly respected non-governmental organization with a 40-year history of developing youth programs and supporting women, will offer scholarships to outstanding female STEM-focused university students, as well as STEM innovation programs for youth. Some of these programs will be led by Otis experts serving as volunteers.

"We are deeply committed to serving the communities where we live and work. We believe early and frequent exposure to STEM principles is an exciting way to prepare youth for the modern workplace while encouraging them to contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive society," Otis Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks said. "We are proud to partner with CSCLF to develop and inspire the next generation of innovators."

"With a mission to inspire and support innovation by youth, we are pleased to collaborate with Otis to advance STEM talent development," Song Jian, Director of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation's Funding Department said. "With Otis, we share a commitment to accelerating STEM innovation and making an impact in the community for sustainable growth."

The collaboration with CSCLF supports Otis's People & Communities ESG goals, which include impacting 15,000 students globally through STEM-focused programming by 2030 and dedicating 500,000 cumulative colleague volunteer hours in support of vibrant communities, STEM education and social equity initiatives by 2030. The new partnership also aligns to "Our Commitment to Change," an Otis social justice initiative outlining actions Otis is taking to ensure every voice feels welcomed, safe and heard. As part of this initiative, launched in 2020, Otis pledged to amplify its commitment to STEM education to help build a diverse talent pipeline.

The impact of the CSCLF partnership will also build upon Otis China's participation in the Made to Move Communities annual global student STEM challenge, which has benefited more than 170 university students in China over the past three years, and a scholarship program that has supported 160 female students pursuing STEM-related studies at Chinese universities.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories.

About China Soong Ching Ling Foundation

The Foundation was named after Soong Ching Ling, the wife of Dr. Sun Yat Sun who founded the new China. Soong Ching Ling was dedicated to the protection of women's rights and the development of cultural, educational and welfare facilities for children. She passed away in Beijing in 1981 at the age of 88. To carry on her work, the Foundation was established a year later. The Foundation was proposed and supported by senior officials and Party leaders, including Deng Xiaoping who became CSCLF's Honorary Chairman, a post he held until his final days. CSCLF is committed to fostering world peace and wellbeing of youth, through programs related to education, sports, health, culture and arts. They include, to name a few, Award for Children's Innovation, teachers training, scholarships and cultural exchange in partnership with the United Nations.

Otis Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks meets with Song Jian, Director of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation's Funding Department while announcing a partnership to help fund STEM education and innovation

