Xtra Energy Corp., Announces the Fourth Group of Historical Antimony Mines Recently Claimed by Expansion

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT )is pleased to announce the details of a fourth group of historical antimony mines claimed by Xtra Energy Corp. In October, Xtra Energy completed the required filing and recording of a 495-acre, 24-lode claim expansion (10/12/2022 Company News) with the intent of targeting more historically documented antimony deposits. The continued mapping program of this expansion proves to be successful with the confirmed ownership of four additional historically documented antimony mines on this 495-acre expansion. The "Blue Bird Group" is located at the SW corner of our American Antimony #50 lode claim; the "Blue Jacket" is located on the SE border of our American Antimony #50 and #55 lode claims; the "Far South Marguerite Prospect" is located at the NW corner of our American Antimony #59 lode claim; and lastly, the "Blue Eagle Group" is located in the north central part of our American Antimony #63 lode claim. This brings Xtra Energy Corp.'s total to thirteen (13) historically documented antimony mines under 100% claim within our "American Antimony" project. Locations can be referenced in the aerial map below.

The Blue Bird Group, a silver and antimony deposit associated with the Antimony King mine in historical records. At its peak, the Blue Bird consisted of six unpatented claims owned by Albert Lofthouse of Fallon. In 1939, the property was under lease to D. G. Brunner, A. J. Cooley, and associates, who, up to April 1939, had made one small shipment of silver and antimony ore to the McGill smelter. The Blue Jacket is a second silver and antimony deposit located directly parallel and within close distance of the Blue Bird Group. This leaves our team optimistic about the possibility of an extensive antimony and silver deposit spanning the length of our American Antimony #50 lode claim.

The Far South Marguerite Prospect as described in"Antimony Deposits of Nevada"; nbmg bull. 61 "is on the east side of a southeast-trending gulch, which takes off from Bernice Canyon 3.8 miles from its mouth, and only a short distance above its floor. The prospect is developed by a trench and two adits, now caved. The 28-foot trench explores a sill, striking N. 50° W. and dipping 85° NE., in brown shale and reddish-brown sandstone. The sill is completely silicified and sericitized. Stibnite occurs as ¼ ,- to ¾ inch veinlets along joints in the sill, and as small pods, blebs, and halos around pyrite cubes disseminated through the sill. Considerable amounts of yellow antimony oxides are present, especially along joints."

The Blue Eagle Group as described in"Antimony Deposits of Nevada"; nbmg bull. 61 "are on the northeast slope of a southeast-trending canyon which takes off from Bernice Canyon 4 miles from its mouth. In 1956 they were held by E. E. Yolks. There are 4 adits, 2 winzes, and 1 open cut, totaling 322 feet. Shale and sandstone crop out in this area. A fine-grained dike, striking east and dipping 70°-80° S., cuts the sedimentary rocks down the canyon from the mine. A sample of the vein in Adit 4 assayed 0.06 of an ounce of gold and 0.26 of an ounce of silver per ton, 21.80 percent antimony, and no selenium."

The XTPT Chairman Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. commented "With this news, we successfully confirmed the addition of four more well-documented antimony deposits. We continue our rapid consolidation of all historical antimony producers and deposits that once made up the Bernice Mining District. While other countries do produce antimony, China and Russia's dominant position in the market (over 80% of global production) gives them significant control over the mineral's supply and pricing. Antimony remains the popular choice for bullet manufacturers around the world, raising tremendous concern about the supply of antimony with the continued Russian and Chinese conflict. It is critical for the United States to see this as an issue of national security, and we must revive the country's historically proven antimony deposits like the Bernice Mining District of Nevada. The very same mines that supplied America's armies and soldiers throughout the World Wars with high-grade antimony."

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in a 68 lode claim, 1400 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

