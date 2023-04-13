FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT Names Captain Mary I. McMillan as Non-Executive Board Chair

Nina Jonsson and Jack Olcott Not Seeking Re-Election

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that the Board of Directors has named Captain Mary I. McMillan, a current independent director on the Board, to non-executive Chairman of the Board. Captain McMillan succeeds Nina Jonsson, who will not seek re-election at the Company's upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of the shareholders of FLYHT on May 11, 2023 (the "AGM") and will leave the Board after four years of service at the conclusion of the AGM. Nina Jonsson notes "I am delighted to hand over the chairmanship to my esteemed long-time colleague Mary McMillan. Mary's competent leadership and extensive expertise in our space will help guide FLYHT to even greater heights. I wish her much success in her new role."

Captain McMillan is a highly regarded subject matter expert in areas of aviation safety and environmental issues, as well as a commercial pilot with more than 12,000 hours flight time. She is the President of Cashel Aviation, a consultancy dedicated to the development and implementation of aviation safety and environmental strategies. She retired as the Vice President of Aviation Safety and Operational Services for Inmarsat Plc in 2018 following the successful launch of the division within the Inmarsat Aviation Business Unit. Prior to joining Inmarsat, she led the aviation safety and environmental divisions for Washington D.C. based TetraTechAMT and CSSI Inc., respectively. She served as the independent safety advisor to the Airservices Australia Board of Directors in Canberra, Australia. Before joining the industry, Captain McMillan held several operational and managerial roles with United Airlines including pilot, standards captain, Director of Flight Safety (A) and Flight Operations Duty Manager. Captain McMillan began flying in 1982, holds an Airline Transport Pilot's license and is type rated on multiple aircraft including the DC-10, B747, B737, B757/B767 and Airbus 319/320.

"I am honored to ascend to Board Chair to help FLYHT continue to pursue its vision of being a global force in innovative data solutions for the aviation industry," commented Captain McMillan. "Airline safety is my life's work. FLYHT is uniquely positioned to help the industry achieve improved safety, increased operational and commercial efficiency, and higher profitability, through its suite of Actionable Intelligence software. Increasingly, we are also aggressively aligning our products and services to assist the industry in achieving its 2050 'Net-Zero emissions' environmental goals. I look forward to providing my insight and expertise to further the Company's growth."

Additionally, the Company announced that Jack Olcott has resigned from the Board of Directors (and as a result will not stand for re-election at the AGM). He joined the Board of Directors of FLYHT in 2008.

Kent Jacobs, President and Interim CEO, said, "Jack's contributions to our Company over the last 15 years have been remarkable. His deep understanding of business aviation and steady guidance through years of growth and challenges have helped to build FLYHT into the leader that it is today. On behalf of our shareholders, the management team and the Board, I would like to personally thank Jack for his impact and service and wish him a wonderful retirement."

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS, an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC Satichi Consulting Inc. Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA Daniel Kim Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Corporate Development 403.291.7437 646.809.2183 416.728.5630 investors@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com dkim@flyht.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748965/FLYHT-Names-Captain-Mary-I-McMillan-as-Non-Executive-Board-Chair