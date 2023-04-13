John Donlan, Former President of Steward Health Care Network, Appointed CEO of Massachusetts-Based Allaracare

MIDDLETON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / AllaraCare, an innovative healthcare solutions provider that specializes in helping businesses and seniors in Massachusetts access high-quality, affordable care has announced the appointment of John Donlan as the next CEO, succeeding Curt Davis. John Donlan formally joined AllaraCare as CEO on April 10, 2023.

As an accomplished healthcare executive and strategist, Mr. Donlan has a proven track record leading national growth strategies for Value-Based Care Organizations, Population Health improvement, and ACO Provider Network Performance Operations. The community-based, PCP-centric models he created and led were recognized by CMS as top-performing ACOs in the nation. At Steward Health Care Network, Donlan positioned the organization as one of the first Pioneer ACOs under the Obama Administration's Pioneer ACO program created by the Affordable Care Act of 2010. He also partnered in the development and implementation of the first Medicaid ACO program in Massachusetts in 2016.

AllaraCare Founder and Visionary, Dr. Mark Allara, said of the leadership transition, "John Donlan is stepping into the CEO role at a critical and exciting time. Over the past 3 years, CEO Curt Davis and the AllaraCare team have taken the traditional health care model and spun it on its head to work more efficiently and affordably for the people it matters to most, our patients. As Curt moves into semi-retirement, AllaraCare knew we needed a CEO who is as passionate as we are about making lives meaningfully better for patients, physicians and employers. John Donlan brings that passion. His strategic vision and extensive healthcare experience make him the right fit to lead us to the next chapter and beyond as we transform health care in America."

"I am committed to building a new PCP-centric paradigm of care in New England that will disrupt status quo insurance solutions for Medicare Beneficiaries as well as small and mid-sized employers," said John Donlan, CEO of AllaraCare. "Health Care remains a broken system for most seniors and businesses. Massachusetts used to be a national leader in offering PCP-centric solutions but has lost its innovative edge. I aim to bring that back and offer seniors and families solutions to access and pay for healthcare in a more sustainable way."

"I was really drawn to what Dr. Allara has built with his multi-disciplinary practices in the region and the larger vision he has for AllaraCare. I'm looking forward to partnering with him to offer these forward-thinking solutions to seniors and families in Massachusetts, New England and beyond," Donlan continues.

About AllaraCare

AllaraCare is a healthcare solutions provider that enables primary care practices to thrive by offering PCP-centric solutions to help businesses and seniors access compassionate, high-quality care through two solution sets. AllaraCare for Business acts as a general contractor for healthcare by combining clinicians with small and mid-sized businesses to create better health plan solutions that save money and improve employee health outcomes. All solutions offer unfettered access to primary care services, telemedicine and care coordination. AllaraCare for Seniors is a physician-led concierge ACO helping PCPs thrive in a value-based-care paradigm, while offering comprehensive and coordinated services and state-of-art clinics to seniors, helping them stay healthy and independent for longer. For more information visit www.allaracare.com.

