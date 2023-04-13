SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights 31.03.2023
Groupe SEB (Paris:SK):
- Issuer
Corporate name SEB S.A.
Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Ecully- France
Stockmarket Euronext Paris A
ISIN FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights :
28 February 2023
31 March 2023
Shares in Euronext (1)
55 337 770
55 337 770
Theoretical voting rights (2)
83 505 206
83 433 517
Effective voting rights
83 218 535
83 127 167
- Shares with a par value of 1€
- Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares)
A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
