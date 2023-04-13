EQS-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ)
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SEM has reached an agreement in principle with certain bondholders regarding its outstanding bonds and initiates a written procedure to implement the agreement
As announced by Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) (the "Company" or "SEM") in a press release dated 11 November 2022, SEM has negotiated a long-term solution for its financing with certain major holders (the "Ad-Hoc Bondholder Committee") of the outstanding bonds 2018/2023 with ISIN SE0011167600 (the "Bonds"). The Ad-Hoc Bondholder Committee represents 50.6 per cent. of the adjusted nominal amount of the Bonds. SEM announces that the negotiations between SEM and the Ad-Hoc Bondholder Committee in relation to the Bonds have resulted in an agreement in principle regarding certain amendments to the terms and conditions for the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions"), as summarised below (the "Amendments").
The implementation of the Amendments is subject to the approval of all holders of Bonds and SEM announces that it today will initiate a written procedure (the "Written Procedure") among the holders of the Bonds to request that the holders' approve the Amendments. SEM has instructed Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (the "Agent"), in its capacity as agent under the Bonds, to send the notice of Written Procedure including voting instructions to the direct registered owners and registered authorised nominees of the Bonds in the Company's debt ledger held with Euroclear Sweden as per 12 April 2023. The outcome of the Written Procedure will be announced by way of press release in connection with the termination of the Written Procedure. The voting record date is 18 April 2023 and the last day for voting in the Written Procedure is 26 April 2023. If the Amendments are approved by the holders of Bonds in the Written Procedure, an amendment fee amounting to SEK 3,360,000 will be paid to the holders of Bonds.
The Amendments are summarised below. All capitalised terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings assigned to them in the notice of Written Procedure. For more information regarding the Written Procedure and a more detailed description of the Amendments, please see the notice of Written Procedure on the Company's website and the Agent's website.
In addition to the Amendments, the Ad-Hoc Bondholder Committee, and any additional holders of Bonds invited by the Ad-Hoc Bondholder Committee, shall, jointly, have the right to appoint up to two board members (one ordinary board member and one deputy board member) or observers to the board of directors (as elected by such bondholder committee) in the Company from time to time (such right to be regulated in a separate agreement between the bondholder committee and Procuritas).
With reference to the undertaking set out in paragraph (l) above, the Company announces that the generated cash as per the end of the financial year 2023 based on the current liquidity forecast model is expected to amount to SEK 10 million.
For questions to the Agent regarding the administration of the Written Procedure, please contact the Agent at voting.sweden@nordictrustee.com or +46 8 783 79 00.
For further information, please contact the Company:
Halvar Jonzon, Chairman of the board
Christina Hallin, CEO
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1662W_1-2023-4-13.pdf
This information is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 13 April 2023, at 16:15 CEST.
