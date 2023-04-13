Strong financial situation and visibility:

- Cash position of €9.5 million

- Company's operations funded into Q3-2024

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO) (Paris:GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and the severe neuropsychiatric consequences of COVID-19 (post-COVID or Long-COVID), today reported on its 2023 first quarter cash position.

2023 First-quarter financial information

At March 31, 2023, GeNeuro had €9.5 million in cash. This includes the first tranche of €7.0 million from the European Investment Bank financing for its Long-COVID program. The available cash resources provide GeNeuro with good visibility into Q3-2024.

The cash consumption related to GeNeuro's operating and investing activities in Q1 2023 was €3 million, compared to €2.5 million for the same period of 2022. The increase is due to expenses related to the start-up costs in Italy and Spain of the Phase 2 clinical trial in Long-COVID. The Company expects its quarterly cash consumption to decrease slightly during 2023 as the post-COVID clinical trial advances.

Next financial report:

Second-quarter 2023 cash position: July 17, 2023.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to leverage HERV biology to develop safe and effective treatments for the benefit of patients, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs that represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Disclaimer:

