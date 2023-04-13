Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company that provides manufacturers with low-carbon, bio-based products through its unique fermentation technology based on a completely circular model, today announced that its 2022 annual report has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

This document is available in French under the conditions provided for by the applicable regulations and can be read and downloaded under the dedicated section of the company's website: https://afyren.com/en/annual-financial-report-2022/.

An English version of the financial report will also be available no later than April 21, 2023.

Financial calendar

Annual general meeting: 21 June 2023

Half-year results 2023: 2 October 2023

About AFYREN

Founded in 2012 to address manufacturers' growing need to reduce the carbon footprint of their inputs and move towards more natural ingredients, AFYREN manufactures biobased products to replace petroleum-derived molecules. Because of its innovative, unique, and proprietary process, the French greentech company offers low-carbon, bio-based alternatives in the following sectors: human and animal nutrition, cosmetics, flavors and fragrances, and fine chemicals. By valorizing local, non-food biomass, AFYREN helps manufacturers offer more sustainable finished products while remaining competitive.

The company is pursuing an ambitious development plan to better serve its international customers. Its first plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is located in France to serve mainly the European market. In early 2023, AFYREN announced the launch of a factory project in Thailand, partnering with a world leader in the sugar industry. AFYREN is also developing its presence in the Americas, in line with the distribution agreements already signed.

In 2023, AFYREN employs more than 110 people in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand Carling Saint-Avold and invests 20% of its budget in R&D each year.

AFYREN has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, mnemonic: ALAFY).

Find out more: afyren.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005681/en/

Contacts:

AFYREN

Director for ESG, Communications and Public Affairs

Caroline Petigny

caroline.petigny@afyren.com

Investor Relations

Mark Reinhard

investisseurs@afyren.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Théo Martin Mathilde Bohin

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

afyren@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Tel: 01 44 71 94 98

afyren@newcap.eu

International Media relations

Bogert-Magnier Communications

James Connell

+33 6 2152 1755

jim@bogert-magnier.com