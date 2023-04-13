Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Malaysia Data Center Market Investment to Skyrocket with 600+ MW of Upcoming Power Capacity - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Malaysia data center market will grow at a CAGR of 9.41% during 2022-2028.





The Malaysia data center market is showing ample opportunities for investments. It is one of the major markets in the ASEAN region after Singapore and Indonesia, with a share of around 15% of the overall investment in 2022 in the Southeast Asia data center market. Malaysia is a prominent location in the Southeast Asian region, with over 600 industrial estates available, creating strong opportunities for industrial development. Data center operators have also started opting for new locations apart from the major markets of Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

Malaysia Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 2.25 Billion Market Size (Area) 529 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 116 MW (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 9.41 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 450 Million (2028) Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

UPS Systems: Surge in the Adoption of VRLA Batteries in the Market

Data centers in Malaysia are installing UPS systems with a redundancy of N+1 with a flexible capacity of 2N, depending on client requirements. VADS's data center facilities are equipped with multiple 2N redundant UPS systems. NTT Global Data Centers' Cyberjaya 5 data center facility is equipped with N+1 redundancy online double conversion static UPS systems. AIMS Data Centre's data center facility in Cyberjaya is equipped with a 2N redundant UPS system. Most data center operators are expected to procure innovative technologies such as Lithium-ion batteries and Nickel Zinc batteries.

Generators: Rise in Adoption of Diesel Generators

In Malaysia, most data center operators are adopting N+1 redundancy of diesel generators with fuel backup of up to 24 hours. NTT Global Data Centers' Cyberjaya 5 data center has a generator set with 20 MVA and 48 hours of fuel storage capacity. VADS data center facilities have two N+1 redundant backup generators with on-site fuel tanks.

As the electricity prices in Malaysia are low compared to other countries in Southeast Asia, most data center operators are dependent on local power grids. Therefore, the demand for efficient and high-redundancy generator sets is expected to be high in the upcoming years.

Mergers/Partnership/Acquisition

In November 2022, DigitalBridge announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Malaysia-based data center operator AIMS Data Centre; the deal is expected to close by H1 2023.

In September 2022, Keppel Data Centres announced the acquisition of Juventas DC in Malaysia, owned by Causeway DC, with an investment of around $25 million.

In January 2022, Hatten Land, a Malaysia-based property developer, announced a partnership with Huawei to develop data centers and digital infrastructure in Malaysia.

Johor is an Emerging Location in Malaysia

Johor is an emerging data center hub in the Malaysia data center market as it is witnessing several new data center developments. Johor, also known as the Southern Gateway of Malaysia, is the second major data center hub in Malaysia in terms of data center growth after Kuala Lumpur. The Administration of Johor is working toward digitalization in the city, with initiatives such as the development of a technology hub in the city comprising human and technology assets, including information technology.

Some data center operators that have a presence in Johor include Keppel Data Centres, Bridge Data Centres, VADS, and CSF Group. The city is also witnessing the entry of several operators, such as Equinix, AirTrunk, Yondr, and GDS Services, in partnership with YTL Power, Edge Centres, YTL Data Center, and others.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Geography

Kuala Lumpur



Johor



Other Cities

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

NEC

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Advance Power Engineering

Asima Architects

AVO Technology

B-Barcelona Consulting

CTC-Global

CSF Group

DSCO Group

GCM Technologies

HSS Engineers

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

LSK Engineering

MES

M+W Group

Nakano Corporation

NTT FACILITIES

Powerware Systems

S5 Engineering

Shaw Architect

Sunway Construction Group

Unique Central

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER Power

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Narada Power Source

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Bridge Data Centres

Edge Centres

Keppel Data Centres

NTT Global Data Centers

Open DC

TM One

VADS

New Entrants

AirTrunk

Equinix

Infinaxis Data Centre

GDS Services

PP Telecommunication

Regal Orion

Vantage Data Centers

Yondr

YTL Data Center

