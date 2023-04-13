DJ BILENDI: 2023 Financial calendar

BILENDI BILENDI: 2023 Financial calendar 13-Apr-2023 / 18:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2023 Financial calendar

Paris, April 13, 2023 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces its 2023 financial calendar.

-- May 10, 2023: First quarter 2023 revenues

-- July 25, 2023: First half 2023 revenues

-- October 4, 2023: First half 2023 results

-- November 8, 2023: Third quarter 2023 revenues

-- February 27, 2024: Full year 2023 revenues

-- April 3, 2024: Full year 2023 results

All announced publication dates are after the close of trading.

About Bilendi

At a time when the amount, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data. That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicenter of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty. We have locations in France, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, Morocco. The group also has business activity in Austria and Norway.

In 2022, Bilendi achieved a turnover of EUR 61.5 million, up +39.5%, (+6.3% on a pro forma basis).

ISIN code FR 0004174233 - MNEMO code, ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts

BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO and founder Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com ACTIFIN Analyst & Investor Relations Press Relations Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot Isabelle Dray nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr idray@actifin.fr Phone: +331 56 88 11 11 Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: BILENDI: 2023 Financial calendar

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BILENDI 4 rue de Ventadour 75001 PARIS France E-mail: contact.fr@bilendi.com Internet: www.bilendi.com ISIN: FR0004174233 Euronext Ticker: ALBLD AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1607307 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1607307 13-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1607307&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2023 12:26 ET (16:26 GMT)