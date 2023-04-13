Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233
13.04.2023
BILENDI: 2023 Financial calendar 13-Apr-2023

2023 Financial calendar

Paris, April 13, 2023 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces its 2023 financial calendar.

-- May 10, 2023: First quarter 2023 revenues

-- July 25, 2023: First half 2023 revenues

-- October 4, 2023: First half 2023 results

-- November 8, 2023: Third quarter 2023 revenues

-- February 27, 2024: Full year 2023 revenues

-- April 3, 2024: Full year 2023 results

All announced publication dates are after the close of trading.

About Bilendi

At a time when the amount, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data. That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicenter of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty. We have locations in France, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, Morocco. The group also has business activity in Austria and Norway.

In 2022, Bilendi achieved a turnover of EUR 61.5 million, up +39.5%, (+6.3% on a pro forma basis).

ISIN code FR 0004174233 - MNEMO code, ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts 

BILENDI 
Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO and founder 
Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 
 
 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
 
ACTIFIN 
 
Analyst & Investor Relations 
                    Press Relations 
Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot 
                    Isabelle Dray 
nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr 
                    idray@actifin.fr 
Phone: +331 56 88 11 11 
                    Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

Regulatory filing PDF file File: BILENDI: 2023 Financial calendar 

Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1607307 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1607307 13-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

© 2023 Dow Jones News
