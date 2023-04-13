Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TPZ | ISIN: NO0010734338 | Ticker-Symbol: 3MC
Stuttgart
13.04.23
14:57 Uhr
13,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MULTICONSULT ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MULTICONSULT ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,70014,15019:31
PR Newswire
13.04.2023 | 19:06
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Multiconsult: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2023

OSLO, Norway, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult ASA (Oslo: MULTI) has held the 2023 annual general meeting. The meeting took place on 13 April 2023.

All items on the agenda were approved as proposed. Please find attached minutes from annual general meeting 2023 for Multiconsult ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation Officer
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / psmj@multiconsult.no

Media:
Cato A. Mørk, Communications Advisor
Phone: +47 924 55 663
E-mail: caam@multiconsult.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements according pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12394/3750612/1983358.pdf

Multiconsult-Minutes of annual general meeting 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minutes-from-annual-general-meeting-2023-301797071.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.