Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Expands Logistics Portfolio with Acquisition of Datatrac Corporation

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of software companies in vertical markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Datatrac Corporation ("Datatrac"), an industry leader in courier technology solutions.

Datatrac's revolutionary, cloud-based logistics solutions provide users with full access to their last-mile data from any web browser - anytime, anywhere. As an industry leader, Datatrac brings over 40 years of expertise to the table to provide tailored solutions to their customers.

"Valsoft is the perfect partner to support Datatrac's continuing evolution and will ensure a bright future for both our customers and our employees," stated Henry Dixon, Datatrac's Founder, and CEO. "We look forward to continued growth and the opportunities that will be available to Datatrac as we become part of the Valsoft family of companies."

Datatrac, with corporate offices in Metro Atlanta, becomes the sixth entity under Valsoft's Transportation and Logistics portfolio. Datatrac has built an excellent reputation with high customer satisfaction ratings and strong relationships with its customers with an average tenure of 19 years.

"Datatrac is a fantastic addition to Valsoft, with a large and loyal customer base and longstanding partnerships," said Sam Youssef, Valsoft CEO. "Datatrac's commitment to helping its customers grow and optimize their businesses fits right into Valsoft's philosophy of commitment to growth for all the companies in our portfolio."

"The efficiency of Datatrac's technology provides a best-in-class experience and superior performance for its customers," said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, the operating division at Valsoft. "We foresee that Datatrac's products will be highly complementary to our existing Transportation & Logistics businesses and our current product catalog of value-add solutions. Working with Datatrac's experienced team and its established relationships within the industry, we are confident that we will grow the business and continue to innovate in the future."

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

About Datatrac Corporation

The industry leader in last-mile courier software, Datatrac's product suite has scalable solutions for courier companies of all sizes. For over 40 years, Datatrac has created intuitive products to streamline courier operations and help their businesses thrive.

Valsoft was represented internally by Shinjay (Ssin) Choi, Senior Legal Counsel, and David Felicissimo, General Counsel. Datatrac was represented by iMerge Advisors, Inc., Daniel A. Shmalo from 360 Venture Law (Shmalo) LLC (Atlanta, Georgia) and Cy Pritchard from Law Office of C. H. Pritchard, LLC (Atlanta, Georgia).

For more information about the companies, please visit https://www.datatrac.com/and www.valsoftcorp.com.

