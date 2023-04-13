Prosper AI is Connecting the Dots Between Candidates and Companies with its New AI-Powered Job-Matching Platform

AVON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Prosper AI has officially launched its revolutionary job-matching platform to fix the broken job market by creating impactful, aligned introductions between candidates and

companies. After years of dealing with ineffective job boards and the frustration that plagues the hiring process, the team at Prosper AI decided it was time for a better option. With the introduction of their AI-powered platform, they aim to drive quality hiring decisions in a radically time-efficient manner. 85% of recruiters think AI can replace at least some parts of the recruitment process, and 67% of HR professionals believe it has many benefits.

Most positions require two or three interviews with the same company before a client is successful, and the average length of the hiring process is almost a month for a single employee. Prosper AI strives to create a more efficient hiring Process and was born out of frustration with the status quo that seems to hinder rather than help both job seekers and companies. Their vision is a future where both candidates and companies can prosper through the use of innovative AI Technology. The world has changed drastically over the last few years, and companies and candidates alike are doomed to fail if they don't evolve and adapt to current trends and technologies.

Through a combination of the Great Resignation and higher competition than ever , it has become increasingly difficult to find the perfect candidate for a position. Both employers and candidates are facing the pressures of the hiring process like never before , but Prosper AI has both covered. With the abundance of layoffs in many industries in the last few years, but in particular tech, tens of thousands of highly skilled professionals are waiting to find their perfect role. Likewise, plenty of companies seek these highly skilled professionals to find their needles in the hiring haystack. Employees took advantage of the Great Resignation, and now to a certain extent, employers want revenge . But two wrongs don't make a right, and that's why Prosper AI can connect the dots on both sides.

47 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs in 2021, a year that was only surpassed by 2022, when almost 51 million left their roles, and 16.8 million workers were laid off. On top of this, last year saw a record number of positions filled, with over 76 million people being hired. These numbers aren't sustainable and show that it's quite clear that there are serious issues in the recruitment and retention processes.

Prosper AI's mission is to simplify the entire recruitment process. Their AI matching tool is designed to create an easy-to-use, results-driven platform that streamlines the hiring process and delivers better results. Its career and candidate AI alignment scoring system shows candidates matches that align with their wants and needs. Whether they are an employer or employee, they will only be pointed toward people who fit their specific criteria. No two people are the same, and this is why the platform personalizes the experience for each user.

Their quick, easy, and effective dashboard allows candidates to only apply for jobs they are qualified for. As well as this, the platform handles the interview process, saving significant amounts of time for both the employer and the employee. Presently, only 2% of candidates reach the interview stage on average, and up to 75% aren't qualified for the positions they are applying for. Prosper AI connects the dots and only points people in the direction they want to be pointed in.

Times have changed, and the days of cover letters and drawn-out recruitment procedures are quickly becoming redundant. With Prosper AI , the need to customize a resume for each application is gone. Each user has their own profile and space to showcase their talents.

The average job seeker spends at least 11 hours per week searching for a job and will send at least 100 applications before being successful. Prosper AI believes that the right candidates and companies should find each other rather than sifting through 100's of applications and conducting countless interviews.

Who people are and what skills they have matter now more than ever, and Prosper AI recognizes the need to connect companies with some of the best talent on the market, especially with the recent major layoffs in the tech industry, with 130,000 tech workers laid off so far this year.

Even household names have not been exempt from mass layoffs, with Microsoft cutting 10,000 jobs in January, Twitter cutting 10% of its workforce in February, and Apple is set to lose more staff members this month. The turbulent economic climate has forced everyone to make sacrifices, but recruiting and retaining the best possible candidate(s) can save companies millions, if not billions of dollars. Microsoft faces a bill of 1.2 billion as a result of its restructuring and layoff packages, while other big companies like Salesforce face up to 1.4 billion impairment related to severance payments and "employee transitions." Other big names like Meta and Amazon will also have to dig deep to cover the cost of layoffs throughout the year.

Prosper AI recognizes the need to connect companies with some of the best talent on the market. Layoffs in turbulent economic times are inevitable, but the blow can be softened by placing the ideal candidates into appropriate positions the first time around.

"We are thrilled to bring Prosper AI to the market at a time when companies are in need of efficient and effective ways to find top talent. With so many talented professionals on the market due to recent layoffs; it's more important than ever to connect the right candidates with the right companies. Our AI-powered platform is designed to do just that, and we're excited to help companies transform their hiring process and prosper. Despite the daunting numbers, the future can be bright for the job market. We are here to put the right people in the right places the first time around." said Andrew Denton , CEO of Prosper AI.

About: Prosper AI is now accepting sign-ups for a waitlist from both companies searching for talent and employees looking for their next career move. Sign up today at joinprosper.ai . Prosper AI is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and is on a mission to transform the hiring process for the better.

