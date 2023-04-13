Global Security Expert Joins RosettiStarr

Bill Halliday comes to RosettiStarr After Directing Global Security Operations for Marsh McLennan's 85,000 Employees Advising Clients in 130 Countries

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / RosettiStarr-an international intelligence, investigations, and security services firm-today announced global security expert William "Bill" Halliday has joined the firm as Senior Director of Security Consulting.

Halliday comes to RosettiStarr after directing global security operations at Marsh McLennan, the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy, and people, with more than 85,000 employees advising clients in 130 countries.

RosettiStarr is experiencing rising demand for its security consulting practice worldwide. Halliday's addition will add depth and knowledge to its existing suite of services, which include physical facilities protection, threat assessment, travel advisory, secure communications, and cyber security management, providing key clients an outsourced security alternative.

In Halliday's 19 years at Marsh McLennan, he established and implemented worldwide programs to ensure security, safety, and employee health. He earlier worked for nine years as a Vice President for security programs and screening at Morgan Stanley and for five years providing security consulting services for clients at Kroll Associates.

RosettiStarr co-founder and CEO Richard Rosetti said on Halliday's hiring, "We are delighted to welcome Bill Halliday, who is one of the most experienced and respected security professionals in our industry. Our clients will truly benefit from his advice, as he has helped build and manage two leading security departments. His extensive knowledge and experience will further help us meet our clients' growing and shifting security needs."

Halliday said, "I am thrilled to join the talented team at RosettiStarr, and I look forward to building on the firm's excellent reputation. Over the course of my career, I have taken great pride in creating and delivering world-class security solutions. I am eager to bring my knowledge and skill to RosettiStarr's clients. From supervising day-to-day security operations for clients to complete security overhauls, our team will be available to respond to a range of physical and technical security issues."

Halliday graduated with honors from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and completed computer technology training at New York University.

About RosettiStarr

RosettiStarr provides intelligence, investigations, corporate risk and cyber security services to attorneys, management teams and investors worldwide. The firm regularly services corporate enterprises with global operations and major private equity firms and hedge funds with a combined $650 billion in assets under management. RosettiStarr has worked with over 60 of the AmLaw Top 100 Law Firms and has had successful engagements in 46 countries. For more information, visit www.rosettistarr.com.

