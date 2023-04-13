Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.04.2023
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
WKN: 887629 | ISIN: US2810201077
13.04.2023
Edison International Presents 30 High School Seniors With $50,000 Scholarships To Pursue STEM

ROSEMEAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Thirty high school seniors in Southern California Edison's service area have been named 2023 Edison Scholars and will be awarded a total of $1.5 million in scholarships from Edison International. "I want to do something for the environment and make the world a better place and make an impact on the future," exclaimed Jackie Li, one of the new Edison Scholars.

The Edison Scholars Program is designed to help students like Li achieve their dreams of pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM), cybersecurity or data analytics in college.

"One of my favorite things every year is seeing the faces of our newest Edison Scholars as they receive the news. The surprise visits are always filled with so much emotion, with their loved ones, classmates and school and district staff on hand to share everything from tears to laughter," said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. "I couldn't be more impressed with this group. Reading their impact statements gives me hope and confidence that these bright and passionate students are going to help lead the transition to an affordable and equitable clean energy future."

Beginning this year, the scholarship award increased from $40,000 to $50,000, paid over four years. In addition, Edison Scholars will also be eligible for a paid summer internship with SCE upon completing their first year of school. Scholars must meet the minimum eligibility requirements and complete the required hiring screening.

For the first time since 2019, the students received the scholarship news with in-person surprise check presentations delivered by Edison's representatives during school events including a pep rally, an open house and in-classroom visits. Surprise highlights can be found here.

SCE will hold a reception on May 5 to celebrate the scholars at the company's Rosemead headquarters.

Below is a list of the 2023 recipients:

Student NameHigh School
Christina AgopianAdolfo Camarillo High
Joshua AlvaradoSouth Gate Senior High
Fnu AnuCosta Mesa High
Te'yana BrownOptions For Youth Pasadena High
Kayla BullardOdyssey STEM Academy
Antonio CamarilloMontclair High
Arlene Cazares GarciaAvalon K-12
David CeballosDon Bosco Technical Institute
Alyssa ChangWest Ranch High
Thomas ChangUpland High
Danny ChmaytelliSanta Monica High
Cesar DelgadilloTulare Union High
Dylan IskandarMira Costa High
Aryan JainCalabasas High
Joshua KangCerritos High
Janna LeePalos Verdes High
Nicole LeeSouth Hills High
Jackie LiTemple City High
Esther MagbagbeolaChaparral High
Priscila MarquezCathedral City High
Hannah McCoyPorterville High
Brian NiTroy High
Johnny NiTroy High
Casey OrtizEsperanza High
Max PengGretchen Whitney High
Aimee PeralesJames A. Garfield High
Mario PortilloDiamond Ranch High
Emily RodriguezAntelope Valley High
Tyler SmallSaint Anthony High
Jeremiah WeetlyBonita High

Edison International has awarded more than $15 million in scholarships to 760 students through the Edison Scholars Program since 2006. The company is committed to investing in its communities and improving pathways to a STEM education and careers, especially for underrepresented students. Edison Scholars is designed to expose students to clean energy careers and ensure a steady stream of talent as we transition to a clean energy future.

Edison International, the parent company of SCE, is one of the largest corporate philanthropic contributors in Southern California. The Edison Scholars Program is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders.

To learn more, visit the Edison Scholar 2023 Spotlight Page.

About Edison International
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is one of the nation's largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

Contact: Media Relations, 626-302-2255

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Edison International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Edison International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/edison-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Edison International

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749162/Edison-International-Presents-30-High-School-Seniors-With-50000-Scholarships-To-Pursue-STEM

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
