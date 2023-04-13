KineTech: Kine Protocol Launches AI-Powered Trading Signals

Kine Protocol, an innovative decentralized exchange (DEX) for trading derivatives, has recently launched its revolutionary AI-Powered Trading Signals.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Kine's new function is designed to provide a competitive edge by offering timely and accurate trading signals for a wide range of trading strategies based on technical analysis, including trend-following, intraday, momentum, and price action signals. The function leverages advance AI algorithms to analyze market data and generate customizable trading signals that cater to each user's trading style and preferences, helping users make better trading decisions.

With the AI-powered Trading Signal, Kine Protocol further strengthens its position as a pioneer in the decentralized trading space by continuously offering innovative tools and opportunities for traders.

To celebrate this milestone, Kine Protocol is now offering a time-limited promotional event. Beginning on April 6th, newly registered users can experience the AI trading signals free of charge for a full 7 days. Moreover, if users can successfully open trades within the trial period, they will receive an additional 30 days of free signal subscription. This special offer presents a valuable opportunity for traders to experience the trending AI technology in trading and explore its potential on Kine platform.

As a reminder, to activate the signal subscription, users should first download the KINE APP and complete the initial set-up. Once activated, users can access this feature on both the APP and the WEB platform.

Unlimited Liquidity and Innovative Features

Kine Protocol stands out as a decentralized derivatives exchange with unlimited liquidity, leveraging innovative products and features to provide traders with a seamless experience. Kine has been operating professionally in the market for over two years with a team of financial experts constantly working to improve the platform's functionality. At its peak, Kine Protocol achieved the #2 spot on the CMC DEX Ranking, with over 100K registered users and an estimated 30-day trading volume of 7.8 billion.

Kine utilizes the power of Layer 2 Network to achieve zero gas fees trading, providing users with a cost-effective trading experience. Kine also offers the lowest trading cost. Unlike traditional exchanges that rely on order books for executing trades, Kine's transactions are conducted through the central liquidity pool. This revolutionary Peer-to-Pool mechanism enables unlimited liquidity and minimized slippage, ensuring fairness across all users.

Kine is proud to be a feature-packed exchange that offers smooth trading experience with milliseconds-level execution. The platform's Cross Margin/Isolated Margin options and up to 200x leverage maximizes capital utilization, while the Merge/Split functions provide unparalleled flexibility in position management. To further enhance the user experience, Kine's newly released AI Trading Signals are readily available to guide traders at every step of their journey, from novice to professional.

With these features, Kine Protocol redefines the decentralized trading space, empowering traders with innovative tools and opportunities. Kine is rapidly becoming a top choice for traders seeking a secure, transparent, and seamless trading platform.

Support KINE and Thrive in Derivatives Trading Together

Kine Protocol welcomes collaborations from traders, Web3 communities, and projects to enter its ecosystem and build the best decentralized derivatives trading platform together.

Through its newly launched Global Affiliate Program, Kine Protocol offers high commissions, 24/7 customer support, dedicated account managers, an affiliate dashboard for tracking data, and a special KOL incubator plan to provide additional benefits for its allies. Interested parties can contact Kine Protocol through partners@kine.io to learn more about their program and further explore collaboration opportunities.

About Kine Protocol:

KINE Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized derivatives protocol designed to build an infinitely liquid derivatives marketplace and help users trade derivatives fast, transparently, and conveniently.

All transactions are supported by the industry's innovative [Peer-to-Pool] engine, which maximizes capital efficiency based on optimal leverage through a state-of-the-art cross-margin function.

Media Contact:

Organization: KineTech

Contact Person: Kine Media Team

Website: https://kine.io/en-us

Email: partners@kine.io

Country: Singapore

SOURCE: KineTech

