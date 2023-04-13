In collaboration with Microsoft, Cisco, Ericsson, PTC, and ODVA, Rockwell will show how to accelerate digital transformation in manufacturing.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, will showcase its innovative, industry-leading technology and services with its partners, including Microsoft and Cisco, at the Hannover Messe 2023 trade fair, April 17 21, in Hannover, Germany.

Rockwell will join forces with its PartnerNetwork ecosystem and demonstrate solutions that meet our customers where they are in their digital transformation journeys. In collaboration with Microsoft, Cisco, Ericsson, ODVA and PTC, Rockwell will present the technology and services that help solve today's top challenges for optimizing production, managing risk, empowering the workforce, driving sustainability, and accelerating digital transformation.

"The challenges and opportunities in manufacturing span the entire production lifecycle," said Sachin Mathur, Rockwell's director of Software and Control, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). "Digital transformation is the most effective way for manufacturing companies to drive change. It is no longer a nice-to-have: digital transformation is about figuring out exactly what can be done, how it can be done, and how it will prove return on investment."

Rockwell and its ecosystem of partners bring comprehensive expertise to gain real-time visibility and contextualized insights for quality control, compliance, traceability, and productivity. Customers benefit from a holistic, end-to-end approach, with integrated solutions through the Connected Enterprise Production System.

Rockwell at PartnerNetwork Ecosystem Booths

At the Microsoft booth, there will be significant offerings on display, leading with the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform, which is now available on Microsoft Azure in EMEA. Microsoft manufacturing solutions and capabilities help improve industrial productivity and leverage the power and scale provided by Microsoft Azure to enable faster time-to-value. "Together, Rockwell Automation and Microsoft are accelerating and simplifying the digital transformation of industrial enterprises with the proven expertise, market-leading technology, and resources needed to deliver better business outcomes," said Dominik Wee, CVP, Manufacturing and Mobility Industry, Microsoft.

At the Cisco booth, Rockwell will showcase cybersecurity solutions, including the use of a unique edge computing architecture Cisco® Cyber Vision that enables security monitoring.

Also on display is Rockwell's work with Ericsson to combine its world-class industrial automation portfolio and digitalization capabilities with Ericsson's 5G expertise and enterprise offerings. Providing more flexibility to collect data in real time over secure and reliable wireless networks allows manufacturers to better manage their production assets and drive a higher level of efficiency and sustainability.

Rockwell Automation and PTC will showcase Rockwell's FactoryTalk® InnovationSuite, powered by PTC. With this offering, the result of a strategic alliance, companies can transform their physical operations with digital technology.

Rockwell is also partnering with ODVA, a standards development organization, demonstrating at Hannover Messe the benefits of EtherNet/IP, CIP Security, and Ethernet-APL. On display will be recent wireless device additions to Rockwell's EtherNet/IP product portfolio. CIP Security is part of a defense-in-depth strategy, supported by ODVA, which can help defend against remote cyberattacks on networks.

CUBIC, a company recently acquired by Rockwell, will demonstrate its efficient modular enclosure solutions. "It's exciting to showcase how the CUBIC modular system offers the utmost in flexibility to design and build electrical switchboards that meet the customer's most demanding specifications," said Jesper Fristrup, director, CUBIC.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork

Rockwell Automation believes we're better together-and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network's breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit PartnerNetwork Program.

