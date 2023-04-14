Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Annual Results
Relief Therapeutics Announces Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
GENEVA, April 14, 2023 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief Therapeutics, or Relief), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options with the potential for transformative outcomes to benefit those suffering from select specialty and rare diseases and disorders, today reported its financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2022 and provided a corporate update. The Relief Therapeutics 2022 Annual Report, including management's discussion and analysis, financial statements and results of operations for the year ending December 31, 2022, is available for download on the company's website.
"We made substantial progress in our transformation of Relief Therapeutics into a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company in 2022, strengthening our intellectual property portfolio with multiple new patents and with the launch of our PKU GOLIKE® line of products in the U.S. in October, and the subsequent launch of the new PKU GOLIKE BARs in the U.S. and Europe earlier this year. In late December, we announced the U.S. FDA approval of OLPRUVA for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorders with our collaboration partners at Acer Therapeutics," said Jack Weinstein, chief executive officer of Relief Therapeutics. "We also announced new stability data for RLF-100®, our novel formulation of aviptadil acetate, which has been shown to be shelf-stable at temperatures suitable for shipping and long-term storage. We believe RLF-100 has significant potential clinical and commercial value and intend to pursue development of this product candidate for treatment of several debilitating lung disease indications."
"We also built out our U.S. commercial organization and strengthened our management team, while continuing to advance other elements of our diversified pipeline of risk-mitigated product candidates toward significant catalysts," continued Mr. Weinstein. "In 2022 we also launched a new initiative in genetic medicine focused on inherited metabolic disorders, which is being led by Dr. Serene Forte who joined Relief in July. To support this endeavor, we also recently announced the appointment of Dr. Guangping Gao, a pioneer and global thought leader in the field of molecular genetics and viral vector gene therapy, to serve as the chair of our newly established scientific advisory board. Looking ahead to the balance of 2023, we continue to execute on the revised financing and listing strategy we announced in February. We maintain a lean organization, with a strong, experienced leadership team that has the proven ability to execute our disciplined, cost-effective, capital-efficient approach to drug development and deliver growth. We look forward to concluding the remaining steps on our pathway to a dual listing of our ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market and further advancing our development plans in 2023, and to realizing the full potential of the Relief Therapeutics portfolio for patients and our shareholders," said Mr. Weinstein.
2022 & EARLY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
OLPRUVATM (sodium phenylbutyrate) for oral suspension FDA Approval
PKU GOLIKE® for the Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU)
RLF-100® (aviptadil acetate)
RLF-TD011
RLF-OD032 for the Treatment of PKU
Genetic Medicines Initiative
Key Leadership Appointments
Business Update
About Relief Therapeutics
Relief Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety and convenience to benefit the lives of patients living with select specialty and rare diseases and disorders. Our portfolio offers a balanced mix of marketed, revenue-generating products, our proprietary, globally patented Physiomimic and TEHCLO drug delivery platform technologies and a highly targeted clinical development pipeline consisting of risk-mitigated assets to address rare metabolic disorders, rare skin diseases and rare respiratory diseases. In addition, the company is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners. Our mission to provide therapeutic relief to those suffering from rare diseases and disorders is being advanced by an international team of well-established, experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development and rare disease expertise. Relief Therapeutics' headquarters are located in Geneva, with additional offices in Balerna, Switzerland, Offenbach am Main, Germany and Rome. The Company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, please visit our website at www.relieftherapeutics.com or follow Relief Therapeutics on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Relief Therapeutics to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors, including those described in Relief Therapeutics' filings with the SIX Swiss Exchange and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), could adversely affect Relief Therapeutics. Copies of Relief Therapeutics' filings with the SEC are available on the SEC EDGAR database at www.sec.gov. Relief Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.
