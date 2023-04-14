It is finally happening! The era of nuclear power plants in Germany has come to an end. The new government in Berlin is sticking to the coalition decisions of 2011 and will phase out nuclear power by April 15, 2023. Because of the current energy crisis, there had been a small extension, but now it is over. According to announcements by the governing Green Party, Germany will be able to generate its energy entirely from renewable sources, with nuclear energy and fossil-fuel power generation giving way to sustainable wind, solar and hydroelectric power plants. Hydrogen is to be a new addition to the game. It is now being used as an energy wildcard for all problems. But how long will it take to make industrial production sufficiently affordable? With its H2 subsidiary Nucera, ThyssenKrupp will play a major role in the race against global warming.

