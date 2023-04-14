Nova Innovation, a leader in tidal energy tech, says it will install Scotland's first floating PV demonstrator later this year. The company currently has a multi-megawatt international pipeline under development.Scotland will deploy its first floating PV system this year as part of efforts to increase renewable energy generation and reduce carbon emissions. Nova Innovation, a leading developer of tidal turbines, has added floating solar to its portfolio and will install the PV system later this year. The company is currently testing the array at its facilities in Edinburgh. "These panels give ...

