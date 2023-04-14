Regulatory News:
Teleperformance SE's (Paris:TEP) Combined General Meeting was held on April 13, 2023 in Paris under the chairmanship of Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of the Group.
Shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted to their vote.
They notably approved:
- the 2022 parent company and consolidated financial statements;
- the proposed dividend of €3.85 per share, up +16.7% compared with the previous year: the ex-dividend date is April 21, 2023 and the payment date is April 25, 2023;
- the renewal of the terms of office of three directors: Ms. Christobel Selecky, Ms. Angela Maria Sierra-Morena and Mr. Jean Guez;
- the appointment of Mr. Varun Bery and Mr. Bhupender Singh as directors. These appointments will continue to strengthen the Board's diversity in terms of experience, expertise, and nationalities;
- the information on the remuneration of directors and corporate officers as well as their remuneration policy, described in the corporate governance report included in the 2022 Universal Registration Document.
The approval of all the resolutions presented at the General Meeting* reflects the Group's ongoing commitment to meet the expectations of its shareholders and adopt best practices in corporate governance.
* Voting results provided in the appendix to this press release and available on Teleperformance's corporate website www.teleperformance.com - Investors General Meetings section).
Appendix:
Voting results of the combined Shareholders' meeting of April 13, 2023
Ordinary
Extraordinary
Number of shares composing the share capital
59,120,842
59,120,842
Number of shares with voting rights:
58,372,199
58,372,199
Number of shareholders represented or voting by post:
5,488
5,484
Number of shares owned by shareholders represented or voting by post
43,053,544
43,053,257
Number of voting rights owned by shareholders represented or voting by post:
44,188,050
44,187,763
Quorum
73.76%
73.76%
FOR
AGAINST
NON EXPRESSED VOTES
RESULTS
Number
Number
Number
As an Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
1. Approval of the statutory financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022
44,146,793
99.98%
7,369
0.02%
33,888
Adopted
2. Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022
44,147,795
99.98%
7,369
0.02%
32,886
Adopted
3. Appropriation of 2022 results Determination of dividend amount and payment date
44,179,060
>99.99%
3,455
<0.01%
5,535
Adopted
4. Special report of the statutory auditors on regulated agreements and commitments Acknowledgement of the absence of new agreements
44,178,546
>99.99%
3,550
<0.01%
5,954
Adopted
5. Approval of the information referred to in paragraph I of Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code for all of the Company's corporate officers
39,637,568
90.38%
4,217,362
9.62%
333,120
Adopted
6. Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements comprising the total remuneration and the benefits of all kind paid in the 2022 financial year or granted in respect of the 2022 financial year to Mr. Daniel JULIEN, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
32,317,009
74.63%
10,985,937
25.37%
885,104
Adopted
7. Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements comprising the total remuneration and the benefits of all kind paid in the 2022 financial year or granted in respect of the 2022 financial year to Mr. Olivier RIGAUDY, Deputy Chief Executive Officer
33,265,495
76.82%
10,037,439
23.18%
885,116
Adopted
8. Approval of the remuneration policy for directors
43,720,092
99.69%
136,392
0.31%
331,566
Adopted
9. Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
35,341,992
80.11%
8,774,439
19.89%
71,619
Adopted
10. Approval of the remuneration policy for the Deputy Chief Executive Officer
35,322,298
80.06%
8,795,648
19.94%
70,104
Adopted
11. Renewal of the term of office of Ms. Christobel SELECKY as a director
43,612,152
98.71%
569,180
1.29%
6,718
Adopted
12. Renewal of the term of office of Ms. Angela Maria SIERRA-MORENO as a director
43,613,518
98.71%
569,435
1.29%
5,097
Adopted
13. Renewal of the term of office of Mr. Jean GUEZ as a director
36,077,344
82.22%
7,800,754
17.78%
309,952
Adopted
14. Appointment of Mr. Varun BERY, as a director, to replace Mr. Robert PASZCZAK
44,157,521
99.95%
23,597
0.05%
6,932
Adopted
15. Appointment of Mr. Bhupender SINGH, as a director, to replace Mr. Stephen WINNINGHAM
44,031,971
99.66%
150,201
0.34%
5,878
Adopted
16. Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit SAS, in replacement of KPMG Audit IS, as statutory auditor
44,163,430
99.96%
18,231
0.04%
6,389
Adopted
17. Renewal of the term of office of Deloitte Associés SA, as statutory auditor
37,417,235
84.69%
6,764,474
15.31%
6,341
Adopted
18. Authorization to be given to the Board of Directors to allow the Company to repurchase its own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article L.22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code, duration of the authorization, purposes, conditions, cap, non-exercise during public offerings
43,494,567
98.49%
667,633
1.51%
25,850
Adopted
As an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
19. Authorization to be given to the Board of Directors to cancel the shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the provisions of Article L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code, duration of the authorization, cap
44,175,711
99.99%
5,925
0.01%
6,127
Adopted
20. Delegation of authority to be given to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by capitalization of reserves, profits and/ or premiums, maximum nominal amount of share capital increases, treatment of fractional shares
44,142,002
99.91%
40,711
0.09%
5,050
Adopted
21. Delegation to be given to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the capital, in order to pay for contributions in kind of shares or securities giving access to the capital, duration of the delegation, non-exercise during public offerings
42,591,909
96.40%
1,590,107
3.60%
5,747
Adopted
22. Powers for formalities
44,177,292
>99.99%
3,521
<0.01%
6,950
Adopted
