Teleperformance SE's (Paris:TEP) Combined General Meeting was held on April 13, 2023 in Paris under the chairmanship of Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of the Group.

Shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted to their vote.

They notably approved:

the 2022 parent company and consolidated financial statements;

the proposed dividend of €3.85 per share, up +16.7% compared with the previous year: the ex-dividend date is April 21, 2023 and the payment date is April 25, 2023;

the renewal of the terms of office of three directors: Ms. Christobel Selecky, Ms. Angela Maria Sierra-Morena and Mr. Jean Guez;

the appointment of Mr. Varun Bery and Mr. Bhupender Singh as directors. These appointments will continue to strengthen the Board's diversity in terms of experience, expertise, and nationalities;

the information on the remuneration of directors and corporate officers as well as their remuneration policy, described in the corporate governance report included in the 2022 Universal Registration Document.

The approval of all the resolutions presented at the General Meeting* reflects the Group's ongoing commitment to meet the expectations of its shareholders and adopt best practices in corporate governance.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. More than 410,000 employees, based in 91 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 300 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Appendix:

Voting results of the combined Shareholders' meeting of April 13, 2023

Ordinary Extraordinary Number of shares composing the share capital 59,120,842 59,120,842 Number of shares with voting rights: 58,372,199 58,372,199 Number of shareholders represented or voting by post: 5,488 5,484 Number of shares owned by shareholders represented or voting by post 43,053,544 43,053,257 Number of voting rights owned by shareholders represented or voting by post: 44,188,050 44,187,763 Quorum 73.76% 73.76%

FOR AGAINST NON EXPRESSED VOTES RESULTS Number Number Number As an Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 1. Approval of the statutory financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 44,146,793 99.98% 7,369 0.02% 33,888 Adopted 2. Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 44,147,795 99.98% 7,369 0.02% 32,886 Adopted 3. Appropriation of 2022 results Determination of dividend amount and payment date 44,179,060 >99.99% 3,455 <0.01% 5,535 Adopted 4. Special report of the statutory auditors on regulated agreements and commitments Acknowledgement of the absence of new agreements 44,178,546 >99.99% 3,550 <0.01% 5,954 Adopted 5. Approval of the information referred to in paragraph I of Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code for all of the Company's corporate officers 39,637,568 90.38% 4,217,362 9.62% 333,120 Adopted 6. Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements comprising the total remuneration and the benefits of all kind paid in the 2022 financial year or granted in respect of the 2022 financial year to Mr. Daniel JULIEN, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 32,317,009 74.63% 10,985,937 25.37% 885,104 Adopted 7. Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements comprising the total remuneration and the benefits of all kind paid in the 2022 financial year or granted in respect of the 2022 financial year to Mr. Olivier RIGAUDY, Deputy Chief Executive Officer 33,265,495 76.82% 10,037,439 23.18% 885,116 Adopted 8. Approval of the remuneration policy for directors 43,720,092 99.69% 136,392 0.31% 331,566 Adopted 9. Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 35,341,992 80.11% 8,774,439 19.89% 71,619 Adopted 10. Approval of the remuneration policy for the Deputy Chief Executive Officer 35,322,298 80.06% 8,795,648 19.94% 70,104 Adopted 11. Renewal of the term of office of Ms. Christobel SELECKY as a director 43,612,152 98.71% 569,180 1.29% 6,718 Adopted 12. Renewal of the term of office of Ms. Angela Maria SIERRA-MORENO as a director 43,613,518 98.71% 569,435 1.29% 5,097 Adopted 13. Renewal of the term of office of Mr. Jean GUEZ as a director 36,077,344 82.22% 7,800,754 17.78% 309,952 Adopted 14. Appointment of Mr. Varun BERY, as a director, to replace Mr. Robert PASZCZAK 44,157,521 99.95% 23,597 0.05% 6,932 Adopted 15. Appointment of Mr. Bhupender SINGH, as a director, to replace Mr. Stephen WINNINGHAM 44,031,971 99.66% 150,201 0.34% 5,878 Adopted 16. Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit SAS, in replacement of KPMG Audit IS, as statutory auditor 44,163,430 99.96% 18,231 0.04% 6,389 Adopted 17. Renewal of the term of office of Deloitte Associés SA, as statutory auditor 37,417,235 84.69% 6,764,474 15.31% 6,341 Adopted 18. Authorization to be given to the Board of Directors to allow the Company to repurchase its own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article L.22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code, duration of the authorization, purposes, conditions, cap, non-exercise during public offerings 43,494,567 98.49% 667,633 1.51% 25,850 Adopted As an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting 19. Authorization to be given to the Board of Directors to cancel the shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the provisions of Article L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code, duration of the authorization, cap 44,175,711 99.99% 5,925 0.01% 6,127 Adopted 20. Delegation of authority to be given to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by capitalization of reserves, profits and/ or premiums, maximum nominal amount of share capital increases, treatment of fractional shares 44,142,002 99.91% 40,711 0.09% 5,050 Adopted 21. Delegation to be given to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the capital, in order to pay for contributions in kind of shares or securities giving access to the capital, duration of the delegation, non-exercise during public offerings 42,591,909 96.40% 1,590,107 3.60% 5,747 Adopted 22. Powers for formalities 44,177,292 >99.99% 3,521 <0.01% 6,950 Adopted

