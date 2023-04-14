Perimed AB: Perimed Announces that the Company has Signed an Agreement with Lovell Government Services

JÄRFÄLLA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Perimed AB STOCKHOLM Lovell's customers are Federal, State, and Local Governments such as the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), Defense Logistics Agency, and Department of Defense in the United States. With this agreement, Perimed gains an additional sales channel as Lovell will notify the company of any government contract opportunities within its field of business and bid on Perimed's behalf. They have already closed two major sales accounts last month for Perimed.

"Lovell is excited to bring Perimed's laser-based blood perfusion measurement technology to federal healthcare providers. Thanks to Perimed, government Wound Care Departments, Diabetic Foot Clinics, Vascular Surgery/Labs, and Radiology have access to their world-leading, advanced instruments for accurate diagnosis and monitoring of all patients with ischemia to save limbs, lives, and reduce human suffering," says Chris Lovell, CEO, Lovell Government Services.

The United States government is the largest buyer in the world and is expected to award over 500 billion dollars in government contracts in the United States this year alone[1]. Government agencies have strict guidelines for the allocation of funds, and suppliers listed on government contract catalogues such as the VA Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and GSA Advantage with a federal vendor have a competitive advantage since this listing streamlines the order process.

Perimed's products will be available for purchase through the VA FSS as of April 17, 2023.

The below link shows all VA facilities that can order from these lists.

https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/home.asp

"Having our instruments listed on the VA FSS/GSA Advantage Electronic Catalog enables any US Federal Facility to rapidly purchase our device in a streamlined process at pre-negotiated terms. This is a win-win for federal departments, Perimed and for all patients that can gain access to our screening potentials for early detection of Peripheral Arterial Disease and Critical Limb Threatening Ischemia." says Lena Åredal, CEO at Perimed.

About Lovell Government Services

Lovell Government Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.

Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

[1] https://www.lovellgov.com/government-contracts-and-sales/

About Us

Perimed is a private Swedish company active on the global market, with seven subsidiaries and more than twenty distributors around the world. We have more than 40 years of experience and unique competence in laser-based blood perfusion measurements, making Perimed a leader in peripheral vascular diagnosis. Our equipment is typically used in Wound Care Departments, Diabetic Foot Clinics, Vascular Surgery/Labs and Radiology. We have over 4000 installed instruments worldwide.

