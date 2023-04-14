Dutch startup Airturb has developed a 500 W hybrid wind-solar power system featuring a vertical axis wind turbine and a solar base hosting four 30 W solar panels. The system can be used for rooftop or off-grid applications.Netherlands-based startup Airturb has developed a 500 W hybrid wind-solar power system that can be used for residential or off-grid applications. "The system consists of a vertical axis wind turbine with a modified helical Savonius shape and a base with four monocrystalline panels," CEO Serkan Kilic told pv magazine."It has a roof load of 131 kg/m2." The solar base consists ...

