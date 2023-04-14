Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Von 3,33 € zurück zum Peak von über 13,00 €?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 157215 | ISIN: CA47733C2076 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.04.23
22:00 Uhr
5,670 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.04.2023 | 00:45
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.: Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six month periods of fiscal 2023 ended February 28, 2023 .

Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $8.14 million compared to sales of $14.06 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Loss from operations was ($1,210,085) compared to income from operations of $696,740 for the quarter ended February 28, 2022 . Net loss was ($972,038), or ($0.28) per share, compared to net income of $269,820, or $0.08 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the six months ended February 28, 2023, sales totaled $20.7 million compared to sales of $27.0 million for the six months ended February 28, 2022 . Loss from operations was ($1,216,883) compared to income from operations of $229,559 for the six months ending in February 28, 2022 . Net loss was ($1,045,798), or ($0.30) per share, compared to a net loss of ($121,322), or ($0.03) per share, for the first six months of fiscal 2022.

"We have had a slow start to our Spring and Summer selling seasons as the extended winter weather across the US has pushed back these seasonal product orders from many of our customers. The current results were also affected by a change in how we record some revenue from a major fencing customer, as many of those sales are expected to be booked in this year's third and fourth quarters instead," said CEO Chad Summers . "Our new MyEcoWorld® sustainable bag products are officially launching in the 3rd quarter. We are optimistic about this new product line which is less seasonal and, based on our success with our sustainable poop bag product, has the potential to grow into a significant segment of our business over time."

In February 2023, our arbitration case against a former distributor for breach of the distribution agreement was decided in the Company's favor. We are seeking damages and our costs. The monetary award is pending, and the amount of any recovery is currently uncertain.

As of February 28, 2023, the Company's cash position was approximately $268 thousand, and there was $8.5 million borrowed against its $10.0 million line of credit. Subsequent to the end of the period, the Company has drawn an additional $1 million against the line. The Company is currently in discussions with its lender U.S. Bank regarding the possibility of either increasing its existing line of credit or restructuring the existing line into an asset-based lending agreement. No agreement has been reached, and there is no guarantee that there will be any change to the Company's borrowing arrangements. Based on the indications of availability of credit, the timing of accounts receivable, and the seasonality of our sales, the Company believes it will have sufficient working capital available for the remainder of fiscal 2023.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon . Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



February 28,

2023


August 31,

2022





ASSETS






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

268,389


$

484,463

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2022 - $0)


4,261,256



7,191,646

Inventory, net of allowance of $449,707 (August 31, 2022 - $800,000)


23,079,647



20,632,313

Prepaid expenses


794,566



1,112,575

Prepaid income taxes


208,138



208,963







Total current assets


28,611,996



29,629,960







Property, plant and equipment, net


4,931,022



4,828,420







Intangible assets, net


32,822



33,358







Deferred tax assets


397,990



24,998







Total assets

$

33,973,830


$

34,516,736







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities












Accounts payable

$

710,174


$

1,566,047

Bank indebtedness


8,500,000



7,000,000

Accrued liabilities


1,691,501



1,856,039







Total liabilities


10,901,675



10,422,086







Stockholders' equity






Capital stock

Authorized

21,567,564 common shares, no par value

10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value

Issued

3,498,899 common shares (August 31, 2022 - 3,495,342 )


825,468



824,629

Additional paid-in capital


765,055



742,591

Retained earnings


21,481,632



22,527,430







Total stockholders' equity


23,072,155



24,094,650







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

33,973,830


$

34,516,736

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Three Month

Periods to the end

of February


Six Month

Periods to the end

of February



2023

2022


2023

2022











SALES

$

8,143,421

$

14,060,751


$

20,720,921

$

26,978,475











COST OF SALES


6,222,879


10,636,524



15,940,679


21,089,386











GROSS PROFIT


1,920,542


3,424,227



4,780,242


5,889,089











OPERATING EXPENSES










Selling, general and administrative expenses


1,096,090


684,116



1,922,897


1,672,403

Depreciation and amortization


88,079


84,071



199,615


153,709

Wages and employee benefits


1,946,458


1,959,300



3,874,613


3,833,418



3,130,627


2,727,487



5,997,125


5,659,530











(Loss) income from operations


(1,210,085)


696,740



(1,216,883)


229,559











OTHER ITEMS










Other income


-


2,000



-


5,000

Interest expense


(114,530)


(30,620)



(201,082)


(50,896)

Accrual for legal claim


-


(300,000)



-


(300,000)



(114,530)


(328,620)



(201,082)


(345,896)











(Loss) income before income taxes


(1,324,615)


368,120



(1,417,965)


(116,337)











Income tax recovery (expense)


352,577


(98,300)



372,167


(4,985)











Net (loss) income

$

(972,038)

$

269,820


$

(1,045,798)

$

(121,322)











Basic (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.28)

$

0.08


$

(0.30)

$

(0.03)











Diluted (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.28)

$

0.08


$

(0.30)

$

(0.03)











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:










Basic


3,498,899


3,492,842



3,497,543


3,491,969

Diluted


3,498,899


3,492,842



3,497,543


3,491,969






















JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Six Month Period

at the end of
February,


Six Month Period

at the end of
February,


2023


2022







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net (loss) income

$

(1,045,798)


$

(121,322)

Items not involving an outlay of cash:






Depreciation and amortization


199,615



153,709

Stock-based compensation expense


23,303



39,386

Deferred income taxes


(372,992)



8,889







Changes in non-cash working capital items:






(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable


2,930,390



(2,050,751)

Increase in inventory


(2,447,334)



(4,238,783)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses


318,009



(254,073)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and

accrued liabilities


(1,020,411)



591,335

Decrease (increase) in prepaid income taxes


825



(5,247)







Net cash used in operating activities


(1,414,393)



(5,876,857)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(301,681)



(908,401)







Net cash used in investing activities


(301,681)



(908,401)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Proceeds from bank indebtedness


1,500,000



6,500,000







Net cash provided by financing activities


1,500,000



6,500,000







Net decrease in cash


(216,074)



(285,258)







Cash, beginning of period


484,463



1,184,313







Cash, end of period

$

268,389


$

899,055

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.