At the Monaco Book Fair, supported by H.S.H. Prince Albert II and organised for the second time at the Grimaldi Forum on April 15th and 16th 2023, the French artist Elsa Caselli will participate as the author of 'La storia di un sogno', a contemporary fairy tale she wrote, illustrated, and published by Edicolors in Italian, French and other languages, including Japanese and Chinese. A special feature of this multimedia volume including the lyrics of a song entitled 'Lo sconosciuto' written and sung by Caselli herself, downloadable on Itunes, with the version narrated by Prof. Livio Sossi are the colorful illustrations that represent an authentic hymn to joy and the laws of Harmony that guide the Universe. As a painter, Elsa also exhibited a couple of canvases as part of a group exhibition held at the same time at the Fair, always at the Grimaldi Forum.

In Elsa Caselli's works, everything seems to emanate a primordial sense of ecstatic wonder towards reality and its hidden dimension, as each work is a continuous articulation of images in which expressiveness is an involving participation of the energies and tensions that distinguish it. (Photo: Business Wire)

Elsa Caselli: the story

Elsa Caselli, born in 1976, has distinguished herself since the beginning of her career for her ability to instinctively grasp the enchantment of the world and return her intuitions in ways that in turn generate paradisiacal universes. Her 'double' presence at the Monegasque event, now in its 12th edition, consecrates Caselli's artistic journey, since it is between France and Italy, between which Elsa Caselli divides her activities, that she has evolved in recent years, bringing to her works a consolidated expressive maturity. Caselli decided to devote herself to painting above all after being thunderstruck by the works of Modigliani. Her academic training was important, which enabled her to learn what was necessary to express her talent. After studying for two years in England at the Chelsea College of Art and Design, for three years at the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome and in Genoa and Florence, Elsa obtained diplomas and certificates that enabled her to be recognized in the art world.

Elsa Caselli's Exhibitions

Since her debut in 1995 at the Italian Consulate in Nice, numerous personal exhibitions have been organized in other locations on the Côte d'Azur Saint Paul de Vences, Beaulieu, Monaco, Saint Jean Cap Ferrat and also in Italy (Genoa, Rome). For Elsa, the landscape is not a physical space, but a dimension in which feelings, perceptions and thoughts are projected. The interest in both colouristic datas and drawing, as well as the prevalence of subjectivity and her emotions, have become over time the starting point for interpreting reality and the choice to narrate the world, with a deliberately imaginative and fable-like valence, distinctive features of her painting. As she herself declares, 'Painting is knowing how to translate what the instant gives us'. Her art is based on the direct observation of the naturalistic datum that is reworked until it expresses her deepest feelings, progressively renouncing the mimetic adherence of representation. In Elsa Caselli's works, everything seems to emanate a primordial sense of ecstatic wonder towards reality and its hidden dimension, as each work is a continuous articulation of images in which expressiveness is an involving participation of the energies and tensions that distinguish it. A complete artist, Caselli is also expected to have a solo exhibition in Spring 2023 at Palazzo Stella (Genoa) and then at a number of Italian trade fairs together with established artists on the international scene.

