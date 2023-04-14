Germany's first auction of the year for utility-scale solar concluded with prices ranging from €0.0529 ($0.059)/kWh to €0.0730/kWh. The procurement exercise was significantly oversubscribed.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 1,952 MW of PV capacity in the nation's first tender for utility-scale solar this year. The capacity was assigned across 245 bids and slightly exceeds the 1,950 MW that the Bundesnetzagentur had planned to allocate. The tender was significantly oversubscribed, with 347 project proposals totaling 2,869 MW. The agency ...

