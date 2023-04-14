Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Von 3,33 € zurück zum Peak von über 13,00 €?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
Stuttgart
14.04.23
10:31 Uhr
39,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAISALA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAISALA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,80040,00009:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2023 | 10:22
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Interim Report January-March 2023 to be published on May 5, 2023

Vaisala Corporation

Press release

April 14, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's Interim Report January-March 2023 to be published on May 5, 2023

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January-March 2023 on Friday, May 5, 2023, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 2:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Audiocast and conference call

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 2:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

Finland: +358 9 2319 5437

UK: +44 33 0551 0200

Sweden: +46 8 5052 0424

US: +1 786 697 3501

Password: Vaisala Q1

A link to the live audiocast will be available at vaisala.com/investors. A recording will be available on the website later the same day.

More information

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

Distribution

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com, twitter.com/VaisalaGroup, linkedin.com/vaisala


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.