A new report by Lazard compares the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for various generation technologies on a $/MWh basis. It shows that utility-scale solar and onshore wind LCOE increased for the first time in 2023, at $24/MWh to $96/MWh for solar and $24/MWh to $75 MWh for wind. Nevertheless, the two renewable sources are still the economic frontrunners when compared to nuclear, gas, and coal.Solar and wind are still the most affordable sources of electricity, but their LCOE has increased for the first time in 2023, according to a new report by US-based financial firm Lazard. The report offers ...

