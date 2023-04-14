PUBLICATION OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTATION

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) informs its shareholders that the Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at La Maison de la Chimie 28 Bis rue Saint-Dominique, 75007 Paris.

The preliminary notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) n°32 of March 15, 2023. It contains the agenda and draft resolutions as approved by the Board of Directors.

The notice of meeting containing the modalities of participating and voting at this Meeting will be published in the BALO on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

The convening brochure (including the voting form) will be sent to the registered shareholders from April 19, 2023 and made available on the Group's website.

All the documents related to 2023 Annual General Meeting are available in the Shareholder Area of the Group's website: (https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/annual-general-meeting) in accordance with laws and regulations in force. We will regularly update this page with the information required.

The SEB S.A. 2023 Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live and delayed on the Company's website, www.groupeseb.com, unless technical reasons make it impossible or disrupt the broadcast.

Next key dates 2023 May 17 | 2:30 p.m. (Paris time) Annual General Meeting July 26 after market H1 2023 sales and results October 26 after market 9-month 2023 sales and financial data

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 33 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales near €8 billion in 2022 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

SEB SA

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €55,337,770 Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

