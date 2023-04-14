Film Director Victoria Bousis partners with Unique Network to enhance the immersive film experience of her award-winning, 'Stay Alive, My Son' film.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2023) - Film Director Victoria Bousis is excited to announce a collaboration with technology provider Unique Network for the premiere of her Producers' Guild Innovation award-winning immersive film, STAY ALIVE, MY SON ("SAMS") Chapters 1 and 2, to global audiences using NFTs at SXSW 2023.

Stay Alive, My Son is an immersive film experience that has received accolades and support from attendees at SXSW Austin. The ambition of this film is to support family unity by helping find missing family members in countries distraught by war, climate or economic distress. Unique Network, a Polkadot Parachain, UME Studios, Intel and BOXX power this movement with NFTs and an immersive viewing experience.

Stay Alive, My Son Movie Poster

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9085/162252_5bc944c964471b55_001full.jpg

This collaboration with UME Studios created an immersive experience linked to Proof of Attendance NFTs demonstrating how technology can transform storytelling and establish a community around a specific mission.

Victoria will be sharing her vision for the movie and NFTs at NFT NYC in the week of April 10.

Minting a Limited Edition Collection of 120 Proof-of-Attendance NFTs

The winner of the 2023 Producers Guild Awards innovation Award debuted at the SXSW 2023 XR/Film Festival with Unique Network's advanced NFT infrastructure implemented to create a limited edition collection of 120 Proof-of-Attendance NFTs titled "SAMS SXSW 2023 NFT: I AM HOPE - ATTENDEE" - which were distributed to early viewers of the film.

All of the NFTs and other 3D assets, including the entire production of SAMS in the Unreal Game Engine, were designed and executed by UME Studios, with creative oversight from Victoria Bousis. Intel Corporation and BOXX also supported the film, providing advanced NVIDIA 5000 series graphics cards for more immersive viewing experiences for SXSW attendees.

Over the course of three days of SxSW 2023 the event was attended by 120 viewers and over 40 attendees were waitlisted.

Victoria Bousis, XR Director and UME Founder says, "As a female director, I'm honored to partner with Unique Network on this project. I am overwhelmed with the support from the Unique Networks and Polkadot team who supported the film screening at SXSW. I am also very grateful to Intel and BOXX for their extended technical infrastructure. My objective was to champion an authentic community movement beyond the film that will carry this mission forward while personally engaging audiences. Embodying the spirit of hope representative of the paper airplane in this story, by claiming this digital memory at SXSW, attendees take the first step towards supporting our mission, which includes, advocating for compassionate policies that safeguard family unity, healing Cambodia from its tragic past and empowering a search campaign to reunite Yathay and his lost son. Post-festival, each mission pillar is linked to actions towards our mission. Empathy is not enough; genuine change requires COMPACTION, a word I developed which encompasses empathy plus action. This web3.0 partnership builds communities and strengthens SAMS impact mission while rewarding audiences with POAPs and NFTs to promote interest-based engagement."

The NFTs as digital memories were used to verify user attendance and also enabled all film viewers, even those without prior knowledge of blockchain technology, to fully engage in an immersive experience. They also provided the added benefit of leaving the immersive film experience with a digital memory to be stored securely.

Story Behind the NFTs

NFTs use a combination of interactive storytelling, virtual technology, and immersive experiences to inspire communities and promote action in support of SAMS' impact campaign. This includes encouraging people to watch and share the story on social media and through word of mouth, revitalizing Cambodia after past tragedies through a genocide revival campaign, supporting the search for Nawath through local and global efforts, and promoting family unity by revising the legal process of family reunification.

These dynamic NFTs could impact attendees long-term by unlocking meaningful experiences, engaging with other users, and fostering community engagement around an essential social purpose.

Alexander Mitrovich, Unique Network CEO says, "The UME Studio and Victoria have established themselves at the frontier of innovation in filmmaking by launching an immersive movie experience empowered with critical social messages rallied through the power of NFTs. We are excited to collaborate with them and deliver NFT-powered experiences as the movie starts its world premiere tour."

Unique Network is breaking new ground by collaborating with artists, technologists, and filmmakers. Together, Unique Network is creating innovative experiences that leave a lasting impression on users, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the entertainment industry.

Contact Information

Charu Sethi

CMO

Unique Network

cs@unique.network

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162252